Schools in Northeast Kentucky remain a sea of face masks, but the education world is slowly working its way back to normal.
Children in almost every local district are attending classes five days a week and several districts report an increase in the number of children returning to in-person classes from virtual instruction.
Plans for proms and graduations are under way; the events may look different from previous years, but in most cases parents and loved ones will be able to see their children grab their diplomas and flip their tassels.
Spring sports teams are practicing and some competitions are under way.
“We’re getting more kids back weekly from virtual education so things are slowly starting to return to normal,” said Ashland Superintendent Sean Howard.
Reintegrating children in the classroom is going smoothly and teachers are making sure children follow masking and distance guideline, “the same things they’ve been doing all along, just with more kids now,” Howard said.
Children returning from virtual in many cases need to catch up with the rest of the class, and schools are using interventions, additional classes and planning summer academic programs.
At Carter, which is seeing an influx mainly in the elementary grades and high-schoolers taking AP courses. Possible steps include two-a-day math classes, because that is the subject showing large learning losses, according to Superintendent Ronnie Dotson.
Ramping up summer-school offerings will help students get a head start on the next school year, Russell Superintendent Sean Horne said. “I think the next couple of years are going to require a lot of catching up,” he said.
“We’re following the data toward getting back to normal, and the data show virus cases are down here and in the state,” Boyd County Superintendent Bill Boblett said.
That doesn’t mean everything will be exactly the same as before COVID-19 ravaged the globe. Seniors at Boyd will vote on whether to hold a drive-through graduation or stage it on the new high school athletic field. If outside, there will be limits on the number of guests; if drive-through the limit will be the capacity of the vehicles, Boblett said.
Also planning outside graduations are Russell, Fairview and Ashland Blazer, although that is no change for Ashland, which customarily uses Putnam Stadium for its commencement ceremonies.
Greenup and Carter counties are in the planning stages and may opt for outside. Carter is surveying seniors and offering the option of a drive-through, Dotson said.
Raceland will use the gymnasium, which Superintendent Larry Coldiron said is large enough to be safe if guest numbers are limited. “It may not look like a traditional graduation, but we plan to do some kind of a graduation,” he said
Seniors and juniors will not miss their proms this year, although they may find themselves shopping for sequined face coverings, since masking will be required. “I expect some of them will be bejeweled and fabulous,” said Greenup Superintendent Traysea Moresea.
The prom there will be outside in a courtyard adjacent to the football field and parents will not be allowed. Instead, the procession into the event will be livestreamed, Moresea said.
Boyd’s outdoor prom will be on the athletic field with a dance floor under cover of a canopy, according to Boblett.
Most other districts will have proms and will restrict them to juniors and seniors from the district. “This year’s seniors have had a tough go of it. So we have two big things. We want to have a prom and a graduation. We felt it was important to find a way to have these events,” Horne said.
Neither of Carter’s high schools will hold official proms but parent groups at both East Carter and West Carter are arranging events on their own at the Olive Hill Historical Society, which is in the old Olive Hill High School building, Dotson said. That may shield them from requirements to use masks, he said.
With the pandemic waning, school officials are looking forward to fully in-person classes in the fall.
Some families, particularly those with health issues making them more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, may remain doubtful and want to keep their children in virtual education, and most districts are discussing the possibility of offering a virtual option.