ASHLAND The city of Ashland makes an appearance in the latest novel by Drema Ferrell. It’s titled “Betaken, II,” a much-requested sequel to her first novel.
“There were so many requests for a sequel, which I never intended to write (or even thought about) when I wrote the first book,” Ferrell said. “I received notes from people saying that they needed to know what happened to Estelle and the twins and if Aunt Nell was actually dead.”
“Betaken,” set in the early 1950s, is an Appalachian thriller of a forgotten coal town. The cliff-hanger begged for a second.
“One of my nieces informed me that she had just finished the book and in total distress, had gotten up from her chair, had walked through the house wringing her hands and saying to her husband, ‘She can’t do that! She can’t leave us hanging. I have to know what happened to them,” Ferrell said. “At that moment, I began considering a second book. I began thinking of different plot lines, and the more I thought, the more excited I became about writing another book. But it was also a little scary. The first book had been well received. What if the second one let the readers down? But I knew I had to try.”
As for Ashland, it’s known as Ashtown in the book.
“Ashland comes into play when the character Jack West Albright arrives to check out Albright Hardware which is part of a chain owned by his adoptive parents,” Ferrell said. “Ashtown appears to be a bustling town and is currently one of the pilot stores to determine if lighting should be added to their inventory. Jack meets with the store manager, and they later dine at a restaurant that serves excellent food.” She describes Ashtown as sitting off U.S. 23 and is close to Huntington. Albright becomes a major character in the plot.
Readers will find this books is even more fast paced and as tense as the first book.
“Timing is extremely important to the plot, and it took quite a bit of effort and many rewrites to perfect the coming together of several events which all lead to the final outcome of the book,” she said. “Packed into these pages there are many twists and turns, new knowledge about old characters and the rise of new heroes and heroines ...”
Some might wonder why the tone of the story is dark and if it’s a negative or misleading way to portray Appalachia. But Ferrell reminds it’s fiction and a horror story at that.
“I realized that this could be a sensitive issue. However, we can’t let what other people may think be our guiding principle,” Ferrell said, noting thinking the worse of Appalachia is faulty logic.
More importantly, she said the book reveals the resiliency and generosity of the Appalachian people.
“I have no idea how the myth that this part of the Appalachians is a dangerous, threatening place began,” she said. “Yes, we have had our share of good and bad characters, as has every other state. But the only danger that lies in the myth is if you begin to believe it yourself. So, my belief in this day and age is that we are very secure in who we are and what we are, right down to our charming, Southern mountain accent, which people really do love to hear.”