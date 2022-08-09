ASHLAND After much anticipation, The Mill opened its doors Tuesday at the old G.C. Murphy building.
Joe Clark, co-owner of The Mill, said the new location is a far cry from the hard-scrabbled start the restaurant had in March 2020.
"We started this with some of my student loans and a Walmart griddle and we opened our doors the first week they shut down indoor dining in the pandemic," he said. "It's pretty surprising to be here. We wanted a restaurant, but this is the type of restaurant you dream about."
While The Mill is offering an expanded menu — Clark said it will be offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch — one thing that will stick out to patrons of the Greenup Avenue location is room.
With large dining room and a full-service bar, patrons no longer have to jostle through by small tables to order at the counter. Instead, they are seated and waited on.
Clark said other features to the new digs include a wine and bourbon locker — where patrons can reserve a bottle exclusively for their table — Tuesday Trivia Night, live music and local artists' works adorning the walls.
In fact, upon entry into the restaurant, a spraypainted mural depicts Mikal Clark's — the other co-owner and Joe's wife — grandmother.
"Everything is local here," Joe Clark said. "Even down to the crayons for the kids' menu. They're crafted in Charleston."
The Mill is at 1537 Winchester Avenue in Ashland. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m on Sunday. It is closed Monday.
The menu can be found at themillaky.com.
