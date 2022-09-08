ASHLAND A young pastor asked the Ashland City Commission Thursday to consider a variance in the city’s zoning ordinances to allow for him and his family to keep 13 chickens and two Nigerian dwarf goats on the church grounds on 39th Street.
Duane Howard, pastor of Bible Missionary Church, told the commission that the animals were considered therapeutic and part of his church’s ministry — he said neighbors to the church would come over and view the animals and disabled children liked them as well.
“There is a child with cerebral palsy who pets the goats and it helps with her anxiety,” Howard said.
Howard said since he got notice from the city to remove the animals, he has moved the livestock to his parents’ home in McCreary County.
Howard said he met his wife, Monique, at a home for children with broken homes run by the church down that way. While not from the Ashland area originally, he said he was led to serve the small congregation after he and his family held a service at the church when he was an undergraduate.
“I always thought about Ashland and I prayed on if I wanted to serve there because I knew the church was without a pastor,” he said. “When the regional moderator asked me if I wanted to serve, I didn’t have to pray too long on it.”
Monique Howard said she was the one who had to pray — Ashland is long way from where she’s originally from in Canada.
Before moving from Rock Island, Illinois, where the couple had raised chickens in their back yard, the Howards did research on whether or not livestock was allowed in the city limits of Ashland.
“We thought it was allowed,” Duane Howard said. “But it turns out, we were looking at the website for Ashland, Oregon, not Kentucky.”
While the Howards had used the chickens for eggs and the goats for milk (until the birth of their child, when things got too hectic to milk them), the couple said they were primarily pets.
Keeping them next to the church helped bring new people to service — this past week, 17 guests came to the church, many as a result of visiting the animals initially.
“Right now, it’s just us and one other person who are members of the congregation,” Duane Howard said. “These animals have been important for spreading The Word. Honestly, I wouldn’t be going this route if it wasn’t for how we can use these animals to reach out to people.”
Mayor Matt Perkins told the couple that he would like to have a meeting to discuss ways to move forward with the issue.
Readers with long memories may remember in 2019, two men keeping chickens in the city limits were denied a variance.