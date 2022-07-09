HUNTINGTON The Huntington Museum of Art will have a fine art sale of work by retired Marshall University art professor Michael Cornfeld.
Drawings in pastel, charcoal and colored pencil, as well as a selection of prints by Cornfeld, will be available for viewing and purchase at the Huntington Museum of Art on July 22, 23 and 24. Works will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Hours for the sale will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 24.
“As an art professor at Marshall University for decades, Michael Cornfeld played an incredibly important role in the education of hundreds of students,” HMA Executive Director Geoffrey K. Fleming said. “Now that Cornfeld has finally closed his studio, this sale will be a last opportunity for former students and admirers of Cornfeld’s art to add works to their own personal collections. We are also happy to announce that HMA has recently added three works by Cornfeld to our own permanent collection.”
A native of Brooklyn, New York, Cornfeld earned a B.A. in art from Indiana University in Bloomington in 1964. Three years later, he earned an M.F.A. in painting from the Carnegie Institute of Technology, which is now Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh.
At Marshall University, Cornfeld was an art professor from 1967 to 2009 and chaired MU’s Department of Art from 1987 to 1999. Cornfeld was MU’s College of Fine Arts associate dean from 2004 to 2009. He received the 2009 “Award for the Arts” from The Herald-Dispatch, and was president of the Huntington Museum of Art Board of Trustees from 2010-2012.
A significant portion of proceeds from the Fine Art Sale of Michael Cornfeld artworks will benefit the Huntington Museum of Art. Shipping is available at the purchaser’s expense through the UPS Store.
For more information on events at HMA, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.