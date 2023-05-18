RUSSELL Retired Greenup County Judge Lew Nicholls said his love of astronomy and his love of archaeology may have helped solved a Tri-State mystery.
While Nicholls’s post-retirement is notable for his brief stent as a representative in the general assembly, Nicholls told the Russell Rotary Club Thursday that he has taken to stargazing.
Showing pictures to the club, Nicholls has photographed galaxies as far as 21 million lightyears away through his telescope.
His younger brother Don rediscovered a rock on the West Virginia side of the Ohio River by using an old picture published in the Herald Dispatch. The two brothers went to the rock and looked at it — it appeared to have four or five “nut holes” and circles carved into it, almost like a star map.
He said the rock was initially found by the fellow who discovered the Indian Head Rock, which caused all that commotion between South Shore and Portsmouth.
“God was looking out for me, because I retired a month before that case got on the docket,” Nicholls said.
Two certified archaeologists were brought to the rock and asked what it was for, according to Nicholls.
“They both said they didn’t know,” he said. “The common thought is holes like that were used by Native Americans to put nuts inside and mash them, so they were called nut holes. But the archaeologists said that’s just one theory.”
Nicholls said research into the beliefs of native people showed they believed when somebody died, their soul left their body and traveled through the Milky Way Galaxy to be judged by a raptor — such as a hawk or an eagle.
Nicholls said in some tribes, the entry point into that was believed to a nebula (a cloud of dust) located in what Westerners would call one of the feet in the constellation Orion.
But Native American lore interpreted the constellation as a hand and the nebula as the tip of the thumb, according to Nichols.
Previous research revealed nearby artifacts dated between the 1200 and 1400s, according to Nicholls.
Within that window, Halley’s Comet appeared in 1456, Nicholls said.
An alignment of the Orion constellation with where Halley’s Comet would’ve tracked on that date showed and the location of Jupiter in the sky created a perfect star chart, matching up with the petroglyphs found in West Virginia, Nicholls said.
“This could be a star chart,” he said. “Of course, there needs to be more research — when you’re talking that long ago, nothing would hold up in a court of law, so to speak.”
Since the rock is only visible on the shore in October, Nicholls said he, his brother and archaeologists Dwight Cropper and Matt Davidson will be returning to further study it.