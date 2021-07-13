A retired Lexington firefighter has been indicted in connection with a July 4, 2020, drunken fracas at a campground.
Donald B. Garrison, 60, had a few too many last Fourth of July when he pulled a pistol on some people at a campground out toward Greenbo Lake, according to court records. When the law was called, Garrison hopped in his 2001 Chevy and nearly struck a Greenup County deputy head-on, according to an arrest citation.
Once stopped, Garrison refused to exit the vehicle, causing officers to pull him out the vehicle, records show.
Garrison was indicted July 9 on two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, one count of third-offense DUI and one count of resisting arrest.
(606) 326-2653 |