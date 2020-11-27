SUMMIT It’s not every day someone gets inside a water tank.
But the last month or so, crews have been hard at work inside the Summit water tank, refurbishing the tank for years of future use.
While it’s easy to talk about Ashland’s water issues in the abstract, seeing the rusted beams really drives it home.
Outside the tank, overlooking the Ashland FCI, City Engineer Steve Cole shows the decayed trusses that were holding up the roof of the tank. Originally, America Suncraft Company — the contractors on the job — was hired to repaint the inside of the 60-year-old tank.
But upon further inspection, contractors noticed things were much worse inside the tank than expected. The rusted beams and the knuckles — which connect the roof trusses to the supports along the wall of the tank. Cole explained because the wall beams were submerged in water, they didn’t decay, whereas the evaporation of chloride would rise to the trusses, slowly over time wearing away the supports.
“When this thing was built 60 years ago, the government didn’t mandate the amount of chloride that we use today,” Cole said. “This wasn’t built for that.”
The decay made a full structural collapse “imminent” said Cole. The city engineer gave a couple scenarios that could lead to the catastrophic failure — a heavy snow could cave it in, or even a man working on top of the roof.
“We would’ve had structural failure in the near future,” Cole said. “But by correcting the structure, we prolonged its life for another 40-50 years.”
Mark Hall, the Director of Utilities, said prior to the rehab, the city hadn’t done any work on the tower.
“I think the costs here drive home that you have to take care of what you have,” Hall said. “Right now, building a new tank is about $3 million. How much will it be in 10, 20 years?”
As of the last meeting of the Ashland City Commission, the current work is pegged at $775,304 — that’s roughly $2.25 million less than a new tank.
To get inside the tank, crews had to use a small manhole in the side — you place one foot inside, fold yourself over and cross through. For tall guys like Hall and City Manager Mike Graese, it can be a bit of a challenge.
Inside, tank inspector Xavier Wheeler points to the new beams at the top of the tank. With 36 beams total, Wheeler said crews figured it would be safer and cheaper in the long run to remove them completely and install new steel. Around the top where they meet in the center of the dome, each had 4-foot sections rusted and decayed, Wheeler said.
In order to remove and replace the beams, Wheeler said crews installed cable supports from the ceiling and took them out 12 at a time.
The walls, ceiling and floors were completely white with a special paint — Wheeler said crews sprayed and rolled their way out applying the first coat.
“At least you can’t paint yourself into a corner here,” Cole joked.
On the floor were a couple of spots marked with red tape — those marked low spots, off from the standard by a couple millimeters, according to Wheeler. Much like Bondo filling in a dent on a car body, Wheeler said those spots would be brushed in to raise them up.
With the weather fluctuating between temperate and cold, Wheeler said crews hooked up a big heater to pump hot air into the vessel, along with a dehumidifier pumping in dry air into the other side. The positive pressure — meaning air blowing out — was so strong in the tank, Wheeler said you couldn’t even get your hand to push down through a vent at the top.
With a few touch-ups here and there, Graese said the bottom line is the tank should be filled by next week.
