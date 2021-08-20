ASHLAND The first time Ashland native Pam Elam spoke about women’s rights, she was 13.
“I also vividly remember searching my junior high school library for anything about women,” Elam said. “There was one book with chapters on a few famous women. One of those chapters was on Susan B. Anthony and I knew from that moment on that Anthony was my North Star. As I said, I was 13, this was 1964, and there were no copiers available in schools, so I wrote out that whole chapter in long hand so I could keep it forever. I still have it.”
That was just the beginning of Elam’s work toward equality for women.
Written in stone
One of her most recent achievements: the creation of Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument, which was unveiled in New York’s Central Park on Aug. 26, 2020, through the organization Monumental Women, of which she is president. That date also was the centennial anniversary of the ratification and certification of the 19th “Votes For Women” Amendment to the United States Constitution.
“We know that you have to rethink the past to reshape the future,” she said of the organization. “We are proud that our Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument makes a lasting statement to all future visitors in Central Park, a message written in stone and shaped in bronze that equality applies to everyone and history includes all of us.”
The statue, created by sculptor Meredith Bergmann, has been featured on national media and includes representations of American social reformer Susan B. Anthony, a women’s rights activist who played a pivotal role in the women’s suffrage movement; Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who was the main force behind the 1848 Seneca Falls Convention, the first convention aimed at discussing women’s rights; and Sojourner Truth, an activist who spent her life fighting for the rights of women and former slaves.
Ashland beginnings
Elam, a graduate of Paul G. Blazer High School, earned a bachelor of arts and Juris Doctor degrees from the University of Kentucky while working in the Kentucky Women’s Movement, organizing many events and organizations, as well as legislative packages and policy initiatives.
In 1978, she went to New York to enter the master’s program in women’s history at Sarah Lawrence College.
“It was a dream come true,” she said. “After graduating in 1980, I started what would be a 25-year career working for New York City elected officials and city agencies, all the while continuing my true love, feminist organizing. I’ve been organizing for women’s rights here in New York City for 43 years and the creation of the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument is my latest victory.”
The Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument is the first of its kind in public spaces in New York; of the 150 statues only five were of women and many of those were fictional — women like Alice in Wonderland, Mother Goose and Juliet with Romeo.
“It’s not often that you have the chance to be part of something truly historic. Monumental Women is proud that our all-volunteer, not-for-profit group has broken the bronze ceiling in New York City’s Central Park,” Elam said. “It took seven years. We raised over $1.5 million in private funding. We fought through many bureaucratic obstacles and a pandemic.”
Spreading the message
On the one-year anniversary of the unveiling of the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument, which will be Aug. 26, Monumental Women will unveil its virtual NYC Women’s Rights History Trail through all five boroughs in New York.
“As part of our Challenge to Municipalities to reimagine their public spaces, we’ve created a Toolkit For Change, available free on our website, monumentalwomen.org, with useful information for communities throughout this country trying to create statues of their own,” she said, noting programs include Talking Statues and Put Her On a Pedestal. “If we can raise enough money, we will build more monuments honoring women in New York City and donate books on Women’s History to every public school library in the city.”
Elam is well known for her activism in New York. She has acted as a member of the Board of Directors of Gay and Lesbian Independent Democrats, New York Women Against Rape and the New York State Women’s Political Caucus. In 1988, she was facilitator of the first New York City presidential candidates’ debate on women’s issues. In 1997, she assumed the role of Deputy Commissioner for Intergovernmental Affairs for the New York City Human Resources Administration. While she retired in 2008, she has continued to participate in LGBT and feminist activism.
Elam said she believes there’s much more work to do.
“We are nowhere near full equality for women. Through the gift of women’s history, we discover an historical treasure chest, overflowing with the stories of women who serve to inspire and energize us,” she said. “We learn of their strategies and tactics in the battle for equality. We learn of their courage and their imperfections. We look at the totality of their lives. We build on their work. We honor their memories. We vow to complete their journeys. We begin to move history forward. Because we know that a knowledge of women’s history helps us understand the context of the struggle for equality, as well as the continuum of the fight for justice. That knowledge makes us better advocates and activists. That is the power of women’s history. We must use that power to continue to fight for full equality for women in our lifetimes.”
Elam said she hopes the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument of Truth, Stanton and Anthony will be the first of many statues of historically important women in Central Park and in communities across the country.
“One statue in one park can light a fuse that sparks the imagination and ambition of a child who sees herself in that statue,” she said. “One statue can start a chain reaction leading to an explosion of knowledge and possibilities.”
