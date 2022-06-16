Resurfacing work began this week to put more than $1 million in new blacktop on Ky. 827 (Coal Branch Road) and Ky. 3116 (Ohio River Road) in Greenup County.
Expect one-lane traffic controlled by flaggers through next week.
Contractors will pave Ky. 827 between U.S. 23 (milepoint 5.6) and Ky. 7 (milepoint 0) north of Greenup. Traffic will be one lane controlled by flaggers during daytime work hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Motorists should expect delays.
Contractors will resurface all of Ohio River Road between its U.S. 23 intersections at Lloyd, from milepoint 0 to 3.5. Traffic will be one lane controlled by flaggers daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some preliminary work has already taken place. Motorists should expect delays.
Work on both highways will continue through this week and next, and should be complete by June 24, weather permitting. Work is being conducted under two Kentucky Transportation Cabinet highway improvement contracts totaling $1,025,723, which were awarded to Mountain Enterprises Inc.