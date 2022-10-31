Some animal rescues in the region have experienced different effects as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pat Henry, founder and director of Love of Paws in Mount Sterling, said the effects have been pronounced.
“People were at home working and they thought they had to have a pet, but vets weren’t working, so nobody got them fixed,” Henry said. “All the shelters and rescues now — you wouldn’t believe the rate they’re euthanizing animals right now.”
She said Love of Paws was hurt by the shutting down of the Canadian border, as many animals are moved to Canada for adoption. “Now those rescues (that would normally have taken animals to Canada) have to take the dogs back. Everybody’s got dogs on hold because nobody will adopt now.”
For more information, visit kyloveofpaws.org.
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund has been luckier.
Director Cathy Queen said self-imposed guidelines to keep people safe slowed down adoptions.
“We waited for a significant amount of time which we felt was safe, and people had to mask up to come in and meet the animals,” Queen said. Much coordination of adoptions occurred online.
She said the rescue saw a modest increase in adoptions at the beginning of the virus.
“We had a small increase, but it has been consistent. Our adoptions are increasing month by month, and we’re grateful for that,” she said. “During the pandemic, we stayed steady, maybe a little increase, but the return rate has been minimal, if any.”
However, she added they are taking in new animals, meaning animals AARF didn’t adopt out. She said she doesn’t know if that’s a result of behaviors returning to something closer to normal or because of the economic slowdown.
AARF’s kennel is at 12365 Kevin Ave. For more information, visit adoptaarfky.com.
At Little Victories Animal Rescue Group in Huntington, executive director Stephanie Howell said adoptions were steady throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a policy, if you adopt from us and decide you want to return, we will always take a pet back,” she said. “We’d rather take them back than have them sent to a shelter and get euthanized.”
The rescue, which has a house for free-roaming cats, a maternity room and separate rooms for sick cats, as well as open spaces for dogs, closed to the public during the early days of COVID-19, but kept volunteers busy taking care of the animals awaiting adoption. Foster families also keep some Little Victories animals.
“We can’t shut the doors and walk away and we can’t afford for us to get sick and then there’s nobody to feed and water and walk them,” Howell said, noting potential adopters were encouraged to look at the website to find an animal and volunteers would bring that animal to their car when they came to visit.
Adoptions remained what Howell said she considered steady. For example, she said in March 2020, eight cats and 17 dogs were adopted; a year later in March, nine cats and 13 dogs were adopted. In April 2020, four cats and nine dogs were adopted; the next year at the same time, 13 cats and 12 dogs were adopted.
Returns have been relatively low. In November 2020, two pets were returned and in December 2020, five were returned. That’s compared to November 2021 with six returns and December 2021 with three returns.
“Dogs had a lot of anxiety because they’d been home 24/7 with people (working at home) and then they returned to work,” she said. “We were pretty lucky.”
While Tri-State Spay and Neuter doesn’t have an adoption program, it works closely with area rescues and saw some effects of the pandemic.
Executive director Chrissy Dillow said the all-volunteer organization, which has at least 55 cats in foster care, continued operations throughout the pandemic.
“We offered medical supplies to hospitals, but they didn’t need it, so we kept on,” Dillow said, noting they offered two clinics a month and did so safely. “We were very safe. We wore masks and we social distanced.”
Meanwhile, she said she observed a kind of a rush on cats during the pandemic.
“There was a huge increase in the number of animals we sent to our rescue partners,” she said. “It was a stressful time for us all and people wanted companionship and stress release.”
Dillow said she keeps track of cats when they leave the organization’s care, and because cats are more independent and less labor-intensive, she said she believes adopting families and individuals had fewer problems returning to the office and leaving their new pets at home alone.
The Lawrence County Humane Society’s Kim Perry said the society and Open Arms, the animal shelter it runs, did not see an uptick in adoptions in the early days of the pandemic. However, it has seen a huge influx of animals recently.
“We have a separate cat shelter and a separate dog shelter, and both are packed,” Perry said. “We have a few cats in foster care and a few dogs in foster care. Our animal control officer has some at her house she’s holding until there is room.”
Perry herself has a mother and her kittens, several bottle-fed kittens and had plans to pick up six puppies.
COVID-19 did affect donations, she said.
“People haven’t had a lot of money to give the animal shelter when they’re trying to survive,” Perry said. “We didn’t have a lot of adoptions during COVID. ... I’ve been doing this for more than 25 years and it’s the worst I’ve seen it in many, many years.”
The organization often is able to transport animals to northern states for adoption, but even those opportunities are limited. She said the lack of spay-neuter laws, combined with veterinary costs, are keeping animals reproducing. She said local vet charges have risen rapidly.
“It’s really sad. It’s a major problem for everybody right now,” she said. “Everybody’s suffering.”
More information can be found at Lawrence County Humane Society and Open Arms Animal Shelter’s Facebook pages.