CATLETTSBURG The case of a West Virginia man accused in a restroom rampage up and down the U.S. 60 corridor has been delayed for further investigation.
Logan B. Marstiller, 41, is facing five cases charging him with first-degree criminal mischief after authorities pinned him as the suspect in an April 6 spree that resulted in the flooding of the U.S. 60 Dairy Queen, Hampton Inn, Walmart, Bob Evans and Holiday Inn Express.
In docket notes from Thursday's hearing before Judge John Vincent, it states the case was moved along to Sept. 22 to give the defense time to review surveillance footage and other discovery in the case.
Marstiller cut the supply lines to the sinks or setting off the sprinkler systems, according to court records.
The commode commotion came to an end after the Boyd County Sheriff's Department apprehended the suspect the same day at the Cannonsburg Walmart.
Marstiller has been sitting at the Boyd County Detention Center since May 31.
