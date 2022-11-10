The following is a list of Veterans Day discounts at restaurants for 2022, according to military.com.
All of the discounts have been confirmed, either through press release or direct communication with the company.
Keep in mind that most businesses require proof of military service.
Not all franchise locations participate in their national chain’s Veterans Day programs — be sure contact your nearest establishment to make sure they are participating.
Veterans Day Discounts
(Editor’s note: Only restaurants that are in the tri-state area are included.)
To honor members of the military, these restaurants are offering veterans free meals today:
7-Eleven — Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.
Applebee’s — Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu. and when dining today, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.
Bob Evans — Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.
Charleys Philly Steaks — Veterans and active-duty military get free Gourmet Fries in-store with no purchase necessary. In addition, Charleys’ locations on military bases are offering free gourmet fries with the purchase of a cheesesteak and drink for all customers.
Chili’s — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu. Available for in-restaurant only.
Circle K — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day at every location that serves coffee.
Cracker Barrel — Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online.
Denny’s — Denny’s offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5am to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.
Dunkin’ Donuts — Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.
Golden Corral — Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 14 from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.
Hooters — Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage. Dine-in only.
Huddle House — Active-duty military members and veterans get a free MVP Breakfast Platter.
IHOP — Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations. Dine-in only.
Little Caesars — Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.
Logan’s Roadhouse — Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal between 3 and 6 p.m. from a special menu at participating locations.
O’Charley’s – Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal when you dine in at participating locations.
Outback Steakhouse — Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin’ Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in.
Pilot Flying J — Veterans get a free meal at participating locations through a special offer in the app.
Red Lobster — Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt’s favorite shrimp, fries, and cole slaw. The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time.
Sheetz — Sheetz offers veterans and active-duty military personnel a free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular size fountain drink. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military.
Starbucks — As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses. As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-ounce) iced coffee.
Texas Roadhouse — Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.
Wendy’s — Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.