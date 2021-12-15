The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) has created a resource page on its website for those affected by this weekend’s disastrous weather events, Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles announced.
“This is one of the biggest natural disasters that has ever hit our state, and it is going to take time for our people to recover,” Quarles said. “I’ve witnessed incredible feats of humanity and strength these past few days. As the response to this storm shows, when the agriculture community gets knocked down, we get back up.”
The resource page, at kyagr.com/tornado, profiles a list of ways ag producers can find the help they need during this difficult time.
The page will feature:
• Disaster Assistance Programs from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency
• An overview of federal assistance programs
• A tip sheet for ag producers for assessing damage
• Information from the Kentucky State Veterinarian’s office on livestock disposal
• Mental health resources
“I spoke to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack earlier,” Quarles said. “I sincerely appreciate the resources and communication he and the Department have provided in the last few days as we all work together to assist western Kentucky. This is not a time for politics; this is a time for all of us to work together to assist our friends and families in western Kentucky.”
As more information is available and more resources are announced, the KDA will continuously update the page to help ag producers find the help they need. On Monday, KDA informed Kentuckians of two resources to aid agricultural producers who have been affected by the storm.
The Kentucky Agriculture Relief Fund
The Kentucky Agriculture Relief Fund is a cash donation portal managed by the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation. Funds collected will be administered through a grant process. The donations will be used to support farmers and agribusinesses in the affected areas. Donations can be made to the Kentucky Agriculture Relief Fund at gofundme.com/KyAgReliefFund.
Kentucky Ag Disaster Donations
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment’s Cooperative Extension Service are teaming up to coordinate an operation to identify the needs and supplies for individual farming operations in the impacted area.
Individuals in impacted areas should contact their county extension office, which will collect a list of needs from producers for their operation and provide that information to the KDA. The department will then coordinate with farm organizations in the commonwealth and work to match the requested need with the donor of the item. This can include immediate needs such as hay or feed to longer-term items such as fencing material.