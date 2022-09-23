RUSSELL The Russell City Council met on Thursday in a regularly scheduled meeting to discuss city business and to hear comments from residents.
Minutes of previous meetings on Aug. 25 and Sept. 6 were discussed, and financial reports were given with Councilman Ryan Biederman noting positively that the city was “in the black” financially. Other business included a brief report from the mayor that work on the old school property was progressing, the bid process for a new fire truck was discussed, and city job postings were discussed.
Thursday was also the second reading for two city ordinances. Ordinance No. 7, concerning 2022 property tax rates was voted on and passed. Ordinance No. 4, the 2022 annexation of the property where AK Steel was once located (currently owned by Cleveland Cliffs) was also passed.
As noted in a previous article, the ordinance does not affect property ownership, but rather city limit boundaries. Also discussed was the lighting project for the flyover bridge crossing U.S. 23 into Russell.
Ruth Hopkins, from the Flatwoods Senior Center, brought to the council’s attention a fundraiser the center was doing to benefit the flood victims in southeastern Kentucky. Hopkins said the fundraiser, a rummage sale scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 (from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.), was non-political, but invited the council to attend or volunteer.
“Hopefully we will have enough people that we need two cashiers,” Hopkins said. Donations have been wonderful, she said, and a good turnout would help the Senior Center do more for those in need.
Russell resident Melissa Eppling was not listed on the agenda, but the council allowed her to address her concerns in the public forum.
Eppling’s concern centered around a new business on a property adjacent to (across an alley from) her residence, part of which is zoned commercial and other part zoned residential. The business in question involves converting shipping containers into housing units, which will be sold to potential buyers to locate on their own land.
Eppling said she believed there had been several variances granted to the business that “didn’t seem right” to her. Eppling said that she discovered zoning ordinances from 1995 and 1992 both from Greenup County and the City of Russell that supported her belief.
Some concerns Eppling raised were the potential for the business to devalue surrounding property and lower overall aesthetics of the community as well as create traffic congestion.
“I was told that there had been a variance granted back in January,” Eppling said. She also quoted a Kentucky statute that stated property owners must be notified by mail within two weeks, but there was some question as to whether or not that statute applied.
“None of the local people in the area knew anything about it,” she said.
Another concern Eppling voiced was a regulation that concerned the “foundation,” which she described as a few small pillars when it should have been a solid foundation. It is unclear whether or not the foundation requirement would apply to a structure designed for display, or a more permanent structure.
Eppling also said she believed the ordinances would require fencing around the property, and voiced concerns over the number of older trucks parking at the location. Trash in the form or “parts” on the property was also a concern, but there was a dumpster on site and Eppling said they were making an effort to keep it clean. But the presence of a dumpster was something she said was affecting community aesthetics as well.
Councilperson Alice Kay Thompson said she did not remember the council voting to approve the business, but given that there was no change in zoning, the council would not be involved.
Variances are typically issued by the zoning board, and do not require that the general public be notified. Zoning Board of Adjustment member Tom Saylor said that variances never come before the City Council and homeowners are not required to be notified. Saylor said that most things of that nature were published in the newspaper, but City Attorney Tracy Frye implied that this was insufficient and said, “I don’t know anyone but my dad who still takes the Ashland Daily Independent.” However, a few council members raised their hands to indicate they do read The Daily Independent.
Frye also said she was told the variance was not issued to the actual property owner, and asked if that would by default invalidate that issuance. Saylor informed the council and Frye that the property was owned by the business owner’s wife and father-in-law, though that was not discovered until recently, he said.
Frye suggested that the variance could be set aside and another meeting could be held where the council could vote on a new variance, but Saylor reminded her that the council did not get a vote; instead it would be up to the Zoning Board of Adjustment to approve or disprove any future variances. The matter was not resolved at the Thursday meeting.