Over the last five days, relatives, friends and prayer warriors have rallied around the families of two area men who were unaccounted-for following a power plant collapse in Adams County, Ohio.
Photos of both Doug Gray and Jamie Fitzgerald were often placed side by side with an attached message “Rescue Them” across social media platforms.
Rescue crews found Gray’s body amid the rubble on Saturday at the site of the Killen Generating Station on U.S. 52 near Manchester, Ohio.
The Adamo Group, a company handling the controlled demolition of one of the buildings of the shut-down plant, issued a statement regarding the death of Gray, a Greenup County native, on Saturday night.
“On behalf of the entire Adamo Group, we express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Clyde Douglas Gray, who tragically lost his life in the collapse that occurred Wednesday at the Killen Generating Station demolition site in Adams County. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his family, his fiancée, his friends and his co-workers during this very sorrowful and difficult time,” wrote Richard Adamo. “We wish to thank the region’s first responders and emergency personnel for their tireless and selfless efforts through this tragic ordeal. We continue to work closely with local responders as our focus remains on recovery operations. … We ask everyone to keep Doug in their thoughts and prayers.”
According to Adamo, the company will cooperate fully with the agencies and organizations tasked with determining the cause of the collapse.
Fitzgerald, as of Sunday afternoon, had not yet been discovered. The Catlettsburg man’s fiancée has not given up hope. Lora Conley is telling media outlets she believes Fitzgerald is still alive and his hopeful re-appearance will be a “Christmas miracle.”
Killen Generating Station opened in 1982 and closed in 2018. It was a 618-megawatt facility with a coal-fired generating unit and a combustion turbine.
A friend of Gray’s family’s has set up a GoFundMe to help support Trista Mabry, Gray’s fiancée. It is called “Help Trista Mabry fiance of Doug Gray.”
