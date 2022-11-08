CATLETTSBURG The two Republican contenders for the Boyd County Fiscal Court won by wide margins in Tuesday's general election.
Republican challenger Jeremey Holbrook beat Democratic incumbent Larry Brown by a 3,400 vote margin in the District 2 race — 8,607 to 5,213. Brown was seeking a second term for the office.
In District 1, Republican David Salisbury — who beat the sitting commissioner Keith Watts by a gnat's hair in the primary this past May — resoundingly beat Democrat Heather Moore-Frame by similar margins — 8,575 to 5,213.
In regard to his win, Holbrook said he was grateful and honored to be serving the people of Boyd County come January.
"I am honored by the people who supported me and I am honored to have run against such a great opponent," he said. "I just want to express gratitude for everyone who supported me in this race."
Brown said he appreciated serving the people of Boyd County for the last four years and he wanted to thank the 5,200 people who cast votes for him in the election.
"I wish my opponent and the next court the best of luck," he said.
Salisbury, who served in the position for eight years when he was a Democrat, said he was happy to serve in the post again.
"I'm excited to serve with Eric (Chaney) and I'm glad I am able to bring my experience to the table to serve the people of Boyd County," Salisbury said. "Heather did a great job and I hope she stays involved with the community."
Moore-Frame could not be reached as of press time.