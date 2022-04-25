EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one of several stories in a regular series with a purpose of preparing voters for the May 17 primary election.
GREENUP The Republican primary for Greenup County Jailer is seeing a contender, with longtime sheriff’s deputy Larry Pancake challenging three-term jailer Mike Worthington for a shot at facing off against a Democratic challenger in November.
The primary, scheduled for May 17, will give voters in the GOP the option to maintain the course with their jailer or set sail in a different direction.
Worthington, who has served since 2010, said he is running on his experience with the jail, particularly as it relates to the books.
“When I took office, the biggest concern for this county was the jail,” he said. “We had been over capacity and we were looking for a jail that needed replaced. Under my tenure, we renegotiated contracts with all our vendors and were able to get lower rates, remodeled the jail and actually paid for that over the long term with the savings in utilities.”
Pancake said if he's elected, he would help rebuild relationships between the jail and other players in the legal system, particularly the police and the lawyers.
“As things stand right now, there really isn’t much a relationship there between law enforcement and the jail,” Pancake said. “When I decided to run, with the backing of the FOP (Fraternal Order of Police), that is one area we’re going to improve immediately.”
One area that Worthington pointed out has improved over the years is the use of work release to assist the county with much needed upkeep and projects.
“We’ve tripled the work force and that’s been a huge savings for the county,” Worthington said.
Pancake said he would like to build on trying to get access to treatment options within the jail.
“Right now, I sit on the drug court,” he said. “I think we can start bring AA and NA back into the jail, give these people the tools they need for when they’re released.”
Worthington said a good sense of business goes a long way in running a jail.
“I’ve met jailers from all around the state and the ones who have a business background tend to have a leg up on the ones who don’t,” he said. “It’s not just running a jail – it’s very complex. You spend a lot of time in Frankfort getting resources, you negotiate contracts to try to get the best deal possible for the county.”
Pancake said he brings compassion to the table.
“I would run the jail firmly and fairly, because it isn’t Larry Pancake’s jail. It’s the people’s jail,” he said. “I have compassion for people and have always shown that throughout my law enforcement career. If elected, I would continue to see to that.”
Whoever wins on May 17 will face Democrat Leonard Cooper, of South Shore, in the general election.
