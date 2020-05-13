ASHLAND Federal prosecutors hope about five years in the slammer will deter one Ashland man from robbing banks, according to a sentencing memorandum.
Danny P. Chaffin, 38, pleaded guilty in January to bank robbery in connection with the April 2019 stick-up of the Bluegrass Community Federal Credit Union. On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Chaffin to 57 months in prison, three months shy of five years, the amount federal prosecutors asked for in the memorandum.
Chaffin was previously convicted in federal court of a bank robbery charge stemming from a 2011 heist in which he went inside the Community Trust Bank on 29th Street with a box and red wires sticking out of his pocket and claimed to have a bomb. In that case, he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison, but did more than five when the supervised release revocations were added in.
“It is clear the defendant has insufficient respect for the law,” Assistant U.S. Attorney William Moynahan wrote. “After Chaffin’s final release from federal custody in November 2018, only six months passed before he committed the instant offense.”
“It only stands to reason, then, that a longer term of imprisonment is necessary this time to deter Chaffin from committing future robberies,” Moynahan concluded.
Chaffin’s attorney, Michael J. Curtis, wrote in a memorandum arguing for a lower sentence that his client “is not offering excuses for his actions although in this day and age people placed with obligations sometimes make good decisions and sometimes bad decisions.”
“Unfortunately, Mr. Chaffin made a bad decision to again go to a place where money is available and take it without any legal justification whatsoever,” Curtis wrote.
Citing the presentence investigation report, Curtis noted Chaffin had recently lost a job and was “essentially homeless and unable to support his children” when he robbed the bank. Curtis quoted Chaffin to stating, “I made a poor choice,” regarding the robbery.
“Undoubtedly, that is just about as honest as an individual can get as he makes no excuses for his poor exercise in judgment, knowing full well he was going to get caught,” Curtis wrote.
Chaffin was caught the same day in the 2011 robbery. He was apprehended the next day in the 2019 robbery.
Upon release from prison, Chaffin will be placed under three years supervised release. He must complete 85% of his sentence, per federal rules. The case was investigated by the FBI and the Ashland Police Department.
