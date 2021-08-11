Greenup County has added another program to help its students be employable the moment they receive their diplomas.
The school district has added a small engine repair and marine technician program. The program will help students gain the Equipment Engine Training Council certification and if the students opt in they can also spend time at Mercury University where they will walk away as certified Mercury Marine Technicians, according to Anthony Thompson, Greenup Area Technology Center’s principal.
The combo comes from the unique experience of the teacher hired to head up the program Jerry Quinn. Quinn is a professional boat racer who has worked with Mercury Marine for decades. He has also taught the program in Jefferson County.
Quinn approached Superintendent Traysea Moresea about the possibility of adding the program to Greenup. Moresea thought it was a great idea and the district began working on making the program a reality.
“We’ve been working on getting it cleared as a certification pathway with the state for about a year and a half,” said Moresea.
The board was willing to add on the position and the district will fund some of the equipment costs, but a lot has been donated, Moresea said.
“Every single vendor around us has been wonderful,” said Thompson. Not only have the vendors donated, but many have offered advice. That advice adds to the assurance that the school is prepared to launch the program, and help launch students into success, said Thompson.
The field is in demand and what Moresea called “a high need” that will fill a void in the community.
“There are people who take their chainsaw to get it worked on and they don’t see it for a very long time because there’s a limited amount of people who know how to work on them,” said Moresea.
The superintendent shared that the district works with the community and asks what business leaders are seeing and are in need of when looking into these programs.
“All of our things that we have added recently have been a result of direct feedback of local business leaders,” she said.
Knowing what local businesses need and what jobs are in demand leads the school to adding programs that will be of value to the students, and won’t require them to leave the area for jobs.
“Those are the types of things we are looking at, how can we have kids come back after graduation, be able to work in our community and stay here,” said Moresea. “Our hope is honestly to develop students who can give back to out community both as good citizens and workers, but also to the economy. So our goal is to make it feel like they can be successful here.”
The goal is to help students be successful however they choose.
“Our hope through this program and all the programs that we offer is that they can leave our school and if they want to work and live in Greenup County, if that’s their goal, they have the skill set to stay here and make a living and raise their family here,” said Thompson. “And if it’s the desire of the student to leave and go to Florida or California or wherever they want to go, they can take those small engine skills, those marine technician skills, they can go somewhere and make a living and live the lifestyle they want. That’s our goal. I want every kid to go out of here, every student to leave here knowing that they can go out and achieve the lifestyle they want to live.”
The certifications will set students up to work for a multitude of dealers in small engine repair and the Mercury Marine certification can take students across the country, and even the globe after graduation, it’s all up to them.
Thompson said he wants students to leave Greenup knowing they have options, much like a tree with many branches.
The program wasn’t added without the students’ input. Moresea said they talked with students and the program’s teacher Jerry Guinn worked as a substitute “to get a feel whether or not the kids would be interested in this program.”
Moresea and Thompson praised Guinn’s experience and his way with the students.
“They just love him,” said Moresea. “He will sit down and start talking to them, and they will just circle around him and want to hear his stories.”
Guinn’s experiences include boat racing, big crashes and meeting famous people Thompson shared. He added that Guinn is “an amazing storyteller.”
“He is probably the most energetic human I have ever encountered,” said Thompson. “He’s exciting, he’s motivating and he’s in it for the right reasons and that’s why our kids are going to be successful. There’s no question about that. Our kids are going to be successful.”
Seats are available for about 70 students, and they want to fill them all. Moresea said they’ve already been receiving calls from parents who want to but their student in the program. Thompson said students should contact him or their counselor to get involved.
Thompson gave great credit to the leadership of Moresea and the board in making the program happen. He is thankful for the energetic care Moresea has for every single child’s success.
Moresea shared that she has long stated: “test scores are not everything.”
“We want our kids to walk out the door ready for employment if they are not intending to go on to college,” she said. “We want them to be employable and this is just another strategy to make that happen.”
Students earning a certification are considered transition-ready by state standards, just as those who have earned a certain ACT score or taken a certain number of dual-credit classes.
The differing opportunities allow students to actively engage in school and want to be there, explained Moresea, when asked why technical opportunities are important in high school.
“They see a purpose, they understand that they are learning something they can use beyond the classroom,” she said. “They are learning about things they can do as a career once they graduate. It really helps them set goals, see a brighter future for themselves and to be determined to complete what they start.”