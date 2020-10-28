ASHLAND The track and soccer field at Paul Blazer High School may not be ready to use for spring sports because workers have uncovered an unexpected water line and a drainage line while stabilizing the adjacent hillside, according to school officials.
The time required for rerouting the water line and getting and installing replacement parts for the drainage line has put the stabilization project behind schedule. Part of that project is resurfacing the track, which has to be done while weather is warm enough to work with asphalt.
The lines were discovered during excavation of the hillside, which has been slipping for years and is being repaired to stabilize it.
The storm drain was not accounted for in the initial survey of the site, buildings and grounds director Richard Oppenheimer said. Replacing it will require custom fabrication of components.
Workers also uncovered an unexpected water line during excavation; the line is the main water source for the high school and will have to be relocated, Oppenheimer said.
Moving the water line will cost the school district about $68,000 and replacing the drainage line comes with an approximately $7,000 price tag.
The project is about two months behind schedule. Original projections for a fall completion have been scrapped, Oppenheimer said.
That means even though work can continue through the winter on the bulk of the project, pavers will not be able to resurface the track until the weather warms up in spring, because asphalt manufacturing is a seasonal business and plants generally shut down once cold weather sets in.
"It's disappointing because we had jumped through a lot of hoops to get this project going in hopes we could use the track in the spring, but now it looks like that is not going to happen," he said.
Track is the only spring sport affected, athletic director Jim Conway said. So far, the only meets scheduled are away events. Pandemic issues also are affecting athletic event scheduling, he said. "It's such a fluid issue we have to go day by day and we’ll do it in this situation, too," he said.
The track in the past has been used outside school hours by neighborhood residents as a walking path, but while construction goes on it will be closed to the public, Oppenheimer said.
The $1.4 million stabilization project includes removal and replacement of soil that has slipped, installation of a stone block retaining wall and replacement of the drainage system.
It was cracked and aging storm drainage lines that caused the slippage in the first place by allowing sub-surface soil to filter in and be flushed away.