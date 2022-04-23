ASHLAND After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Repair Affair is making a return on May 21.
With 47 projects on deck, Ashland’s Repair Fair coordinator DJ Rymer said the event is still seeking volunteers.
The 2022 Repair Affair will mark the 20th such event for the city — in 2019, it saw 200-plus volunteers, according to Rymer.
“We actually had more volunteers than projects,” Rymer said. “We were able to do some extra cleanups around Ashland.”
The Repair Affair focuses on mainly exterior work to be performed on the homes of the low-income, elderly or disabled. The work includes wheelchair ramps, porch/deck repairs, door and window repairs, yard work and painting.
The volunteer pool comes from a variety of organizations, such as local churches, local banks, Marathon, KDMC and other businesses.
This year, AEP donated a $5,000 grant for materials, while Marathon donated $1,000, according to Rymer.
“With the cost of wood and paint becoming out of this world, we need all the help we can get,” Rymer said.
Rymer himself has participated in Repair Affair on and off over the years, for a total of eight to nine years.
He said it all started when he was about 9 years old, helping a neighbor pick up trash around the neighborhood. From there, another neighbor asked him if he would like to be part of a team for Repair Affair and he’s been hooked ever since.
“It's a blessing to give back to your community,” Rymer said. “A lot of people enjoy seeing us out there, and you can gain some experience with teamwork and picking up on skills.”
A volunteer application can be found on the city website — volunteers will meet at 7:30 a.m on May 21 in the center of Central Park for coffee and breakfast before hitting the streets to get repairing.
