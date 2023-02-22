ASHLAND Applications are open for low-income homeowners and volunteers for this year’s Repair Affair in Ashland, scheduled for May 20.
Qualifying homeowners have until April 7 to submit their project to the event. Homeowners must be at least 60 years old or certified as disabled by the federal government, they must both own and live inside the home, live inside the city of Ashland and be below 50% of the area’s median income.
Projects will include repairs on wheelchair ramps, handrails, porches, decks and minor repairs on doors. Other projects include yard work, pressure washing and gutter cleaning.
Applications for homeowners can be found on the City of Ashland website (ashlandky.gov), by visiting the Community and Economic Development Department at the city building in downtown or by calling (606) 385-3317.
DJ Rymer, with the department, said he will be happy to mail out applications to inquiring homeowners with a stamped envelope for it to be mailed back to the city.
Volunteers for Repair Affair will be accepted up to the day of the event — volunteers will meet that day at 7:30 a.m. and work till about noon. Free coffee, breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Rymer said volunteers needing credit hours for school and other organizations will be given a certificate at the end to turn in.
Last year, Rymer said 200 volunteers worked on 45 projects.
“It was a great day, especially because we couldn’t do it for two years due to COVID,” Rymer said.