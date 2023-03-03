ASHLAND Rep. Hal Rogers, R-5th District, will be in Ashland on Monday as he opens a field office in downtown.
The City of Ashland and Boyd County government will welcome Rogers at 2 p.m. Monday at Broadway Square. The event is open to the public.
According to Visit AKY, Rogers has long been an advocate for Kentuckians, and “his presence in Ashland is a testament to his dedication to serving his constituents.”
Visit AKY’s press release stated that Rogers is committed to being accessible and available to the people he represents.
The Mill will provide refreshments at Monday’s event. The Commonwealth Quartet will perform patriotic songs, including “My Old Kentucky Home.”
Free parking is available in the city garage on the corner of 17th Street and Carter Avenue.
This will be an opportunity for residents to meet the longtime congressman, who is now 85, and to learn more about services and resources that will be available at the new field office, stated the release.