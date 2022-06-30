Rep. Danny Bentley, 98th-R, spoke to the Russell Rotary on Thursday.
Bentley was elected in 2016 and is currently serving his third term. He holds a Doctorate in Pharmacy, has been a prominent force behind legislature dealing with the opioid epidemic, and has served on committees ranging from health to business and government. The Representative is known for being an advocate for eastern Kentucky.
Bentley began his speech with the quote “I would rather be right than President,” and asked those present if they were aware of to whom the quote was attributed. Bentley offered hints such as the fact that the man who spoke those words had run (unsuccessfully) for President on three separate occasions.
Finally, Bentley revealed that the quote was spoken by Kentucky Statesman Henry Clay, and from that beginning he proceeded to conduct an audio tour of Kentucky history and the Kentucky Capitol.
“His (Clay’s) statue is in the rotunda at the Capitol now,” Bentley continued.
“He was a true statesman, and he fought three duels,” Bentley told the Rotary. “Now when you move to the office of Representative you have to say you haven’t fought a duel.
"And one of the reasons is because Henry Clay had fought three,” Bentley said. “... And that’s the quote for the day. It’s something to think about.”
Bentley offered to give anyone a free tour of the Capitol.
“If you are ever down at the Capitol, please ask me to give you a quick tour,” Bentley said. Bentley said that there were things about the Capitol that most people don’t know, including how it was paid for, he said.
Bentley warmed to the subject and offered a quick history lesson concerning Ulysses Grant winning his first battle in the Paducah area, and allowing his soldiers to stay in residents' houses — a violation of the Third Amendment of the Bill of Rights. Kentucky sued the federal government over the offense, Bentley said, and won over $10 million to build the state capitol.
“Our Capitol is rated the third most beautiful nationally,” Bentley said.
Bentley’s audio tour of the Capitol included insights about the capital Rotunda, the dolls on display at the capital (including the last 6 dolls which were made by local woman Phoebe McCoy before her passing), and even information on the Kentucky State Flag. Bentley said the flag shows one man wearing leather and another wearing a coat with tails. “The man in leather is Daniel Boone, who my family came through the gap with, and the other man is Henry Clay. But when you get to the Capitol, all the seals show two men in tails.”
The State Representative continued his “remote” tour of the capital for the Rotary, highlighting points of interest such as the Attorney General and the Governor’s offices. He discussed some about the legislative process and procedures.