FRANKFORT Rep. Danny Bentley, of Russell, will serve on the Appropriations and Revenue, Banking and Insurance, BR Subcommittee on Health and Family Services, Health Services and Local Government committees when the Kentucky General Assembly convenes tomorrow, according to an announcement this afternoon from the office of House Speaker David Osborne.
“I am excited to work on these committees this year, and with my previous experience on them, I am hopeful we will see positive legislation for all Kentuckians,” Bentley said. “I look forward to the work we will be doing in the Health Services committee since it has now been separated into two committees. It is of the utmost importance we improve health outcomes for Kentuckians and make it easier for them to access life-saving medications. I committed to my constituents to help create a better Kentucky and am ready to represent my district’s priorities in the 2023 session.”
Members of the House Appropriations and Revenue Committee and its budget review subcommittees fulfill the legislature’s only constitutional obligation — crafting budgets for the state’s executive, judicial, and legislative branches. The committee also levies state taxes and sets state tax policy. Members also deal with audits performed for state purposes.
The Banking and Insurance Committee addresses legislation aimed at keeping funds invested in Kentucky banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions safe as well as ensuring that state laws properly address the various types of insurers operating in Kentucky.
The House Health and Family Services Committee is now divided into two separate committees. The separation symbolizes the legislature’s commitment to improving access to health care services. However, it also provides additional oversight to Medicaid spending, which accounts for $11.5 billion annually.
This standing committee will also incorporate the work formerly performed by the Medicaid Oversight Subcommittee. The new Health Services Committee will focus on health care and delivery matters such as public health, Medicaid, mental health and health facilities.
Local Government Committee members consider legislation that deals with the officers, organization, governing, and financing of city and county governments. Committee members are also responsible for how state laws address the administration of public works and public safety programs.
With these appointments, Rep. Bentley is in a position to positively impact not only his district, but also the entire commonwealth. The 2023 Regular Session will convene on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning by March 30. Kentuckians can keep up to date with legislative activity by visiting legislature.ky.gov or following @KYHouseGOP on Facebook, Twitter, and most major social media outlets.
Bentley serves the state’s 98th House District, which includes all of Greenup County and part of Boyd County.