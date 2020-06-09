ASHLAND Members of the black community gathered Friday to discuss ongoing racial issues in the community, according to Boyd-Greenup NAACP President Al Baker.
The meeting at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church is part of an effort by Baker and the Rev. Stanley McDonald to revive a community race dialogue once headed by legendary local activist Carol Jackson.
Baker said the passing of Jackson a few years of ago led to the shuttering of the dialogues. The point of the Friday evening meeting was for members of the black community to discuss the issues facing them in the area. From there, Baker said he and the reverend will reach out to city administrators about sitting down and starting the dialogue.
“We were there to listen, not to speak,” Baker said. “It’s got to start somewhere, so this is a way we collect information from the community. It’s now up to us to approach them and get these talks going.”
Members of the community brought up discrimination they’ve encountered in education, employment, housing and churches, Baker said. One of the big takeaways Baker noted was how many of these concerns were not brought up to the NAACP.
“Documentation in the community is key,” he said. “A lot of times, something will happen and nobody writes it down. So then when it happens the third or fourth time and they do complain, we don’t have the documentation to back it up.”
Prior to the meeting, McDonald told The Daily Independent when he initially moved to Ashland in 2012 after a career in the military, he experienced racism on a personal level.
“To be honest, I felt it as soon as I moved here,” he said. “I remember sitting down in a restaurant and having a waitress who wouldn’t serve me. I remember people looking at me as soon as I stepped into the mall, even when I was wearing clergy attire.”
For McDonald, “getting it out all on the table” is the first step towards bettering racial relations in the community. He said it’s not just sitting down with city administrators; McDonald said he wants to open dialogue with police and local spiritual leaders as well.
“Where we are is bigger than George Floyd,” McDonald said. “These issues are across this country and here in the community. Any time we are at a bargaining table, we can start coming up with plans for solutions.”
Added McDonald: “In my opinion, the solution lies with God. But we have work to do.”
McDonald said he hopes to the have the first dialogue in July.
