GREENUP The Greenup County Fiscal Court recently approved a bid for work on the Greenup County Fairgrounds. Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter said the renovations will take care of some much needed improvements to the fairgrounds, and will enhance the overall enjoyment of the both the fair and other events held at the fairgrounds.
Carpenter said the bid approved by the Fiscal Court involves a barn in the front section of the fairgrounds, near the entrance, that has been used for the popular beauty pageants.
“Where there was a half barn, we are going to extend it to make more room,” Carpenter said. “We are also going to tear up the old floor and replace it.”
Carpenter said JL Rogers Construction was the only bid submitted, though five independent contractors had received bidding packages.
“We had already purchased the trusses,” Carpenter said. “We bought them early because we had anticipated the prices going up, which they did.”
The purchase price of the trusses will be subtracted from the bid price, Carpenter said, something that the court had anticipated doing at the time of the purchase.
JL Construction had previously built another structure at the fairgrounds and will move ahead with the renovation/construction of the barn in the near future, though no exact start date has been given.
The existing barn has dressing rooms, Carpenter said, but once the frame of the building is extended and the concrete floors are poured, bathrooms will also be added. Carpenter said those additions will help accommodate the needs of the beauty contest contestants, and it will allow the structure to be used as another exhibit area at the fairgrounds.
“The fairgrounds have needed improvements for quite some time,” Carpenter said. “And we have done a lot of those improvements over the past few years, so I think it’s in the best shape now that it has been in for a long time.
“I think its going to be a good addition to the fairgrounds,” he added. “In the past we’ve had to put the contestants in the middle of what is the horse ring. It was hard on them, and every time it rained they would have to deal with that.”
Carpenter said the problems in that staging area also included not being able to have the contestants driven through the fairgrounds because bad weather made a mess of the classic and antique cars carrying them.
But Carpenter believes that the new construction will eliminate those existing problems and enhance the appeal and the enjoyment of the Greenup County Fair for years to come.