WESTWOOD The board of the Westwood Boys and Girls Club conducted an event at the Fairview High School cafeteria on Tuesday with the goals of raising community awareness of the need and allowing the community to offer input on what they would like to see.
Renovation is set to begin on the Westwood Boys and Girls Club soon. The club, which has impacted the lives of generations of youth not only in Boyd County but the surrounding counties as well, is in dire need of repair to continue to be a positive impact on area youth.
The Boys and Girls Club has consistently offered programs to area youth at no charge. It is a nonprofit organization, and in order to provide these programs the board must be able to hold fundraisers — something it has not been able to do during the pandemic.
In addition to this, damage caused by an ice storm was not covered by the club’s insurance, said Mindy Hanshaw of the Boys and Girls Club. These two things combined with low membership left the club staring at the possibility of closing its doors for good. Had this happened, the building which houses the club would have reverted back to the county, all but eliminating the possibility of the club reopening.
Fortunately for the club, a chance meeting between Hanshaw and Boyd County businessman Scott Ball Jr. helped to avert that potential crisis. Now the repairs and improvements are scheduled to begin in approximately two weeks, with Ball spearheading it and personally subsidizing most of the cost left after donations of time and material were made by local businesses and contractors.
Some issues with supply chains and an uncooperative weather system have slowed progress, Ball said, but once the roof is done, most of the other repairs will go much more quickly.
“The Boys Club is a special thing, and it means a lot to a lot of people,” Ball said. “And I knew if the private sector came together, we could fix it.”
Ball said he hopes the entire project will be completed by summer’s end, and that area youth can once again be enjoying the Boys and Girls Club’s benefits by football season.
“And while we are in the process of doing this, we encourage the community to offer any input or concerns about it,” he said.
Ball and Hanshaw both said they hope to preserve the historic feel of the club that alumni remember, and at the same time offer what appeals to the current generation and beyond.
One notable alumnus of the Boys Club, professional boxer Travis Hanshaw, said he was raised around the club and knows its importance to future generations of youth to achieve their potential.
“It takes a community to build character in somebody sometimes, especially kids who don’t have opportunities,” Hanshaw said. “The boys club gave me lots of opportunities. When I was a kid, it was big; it kept me away from all the craziness in the world. It was like my escape.”
The Hanshaws have started a Westwood Boys & Girls Club Facebook page, where they will post updates and opportunities to donate or volunteer.
Everyone is encouraged to offer their input, Ball and Hanshaw said.
Once the repairs are made, Ball said he believes that area youth will come back to the club in record numbers.
“We need something like this now more than ever,” Ball said, and added that it is another way that we can help make area children’s future brighter.