I had planned to have a wonderful garden this year, beautiful flowers and all the fresh veggies I wanted. I’d like to blame it not happening on the strange weather and too much rain, but actually I think I need to take all the blame for it. But the rain is ending and I’m going to get my plants in the ground…just as soon as I finish crafting some plant markers. All of these are very easy to make and don’t take much time.
Spoon markers:
Supplies:
Spoons
Paint
Paintbrushes
Mod Podge
Directions:
A plastic or metal spoon will look equally cute, but if you want to use them year after year or leave out over the winter to mark perennials, I suggest cheap metal spoons.
Paint the spoon, spray paint may be faster and last longer, but craft paint will work too. Decorate the spoon as you wish and add the name of the plant. Allow to dry completely. Add two coats of Mod Podge to protect your plant marker from the elements.
Wooden markers:
Supplies:
Wooden shape (from the craft store or cut your own)
Chopstick or craft stick
Paint
Paintbrushes
Fabric
Mod Podge
Glue
Directions:
Paint the shape and stick and allow to dry. Cut fabric to fit your shape or sections of the fabric to decorate the shape, apply Mod Podge to use as a glue and press the fabric in place, allow to dry. Add plant name, cover with at least two coats of Mod Podge.
Sticks and stones markers:
Sticks:
Supplies:
Large twig or small tree branch
Craft knife
Woodburning tool
Directions:
Using a craft knife, carefully trim away part of the stick to form a flat area large enough to write the name of your plant. Using the woodburning tool, add the plant name. You may want to add feathers or ribbons to the end to decorate your marker, the end may need to be trimmed to a point to make it easier to poke into the dirt.
Stones:
Stone
Paint
Paintbrushes
Mod Podge
Directions:
Select a stone to fit the area, you could use a small river stone from the craft store to mark a plant in a flowerpot or an extremely large stone to mark an entire flowerbed. Paint and decorate the stone as you like and add the plant name. When completely dry, coat with Mod Podge to protect it.
Happy gardening and Happy Crafting!
KIM ROMANS is an avid crafter living in Greenup County.