Safe Harbor in Ashland will be having its annual Candlelight Vigil today at 4 p.m. The event honors and remembers those who have lost their lives to domestic violence.
Previous vigils have been open to the public, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event is by invitation only, Safe Harbor Volunteer/Outreach Coordinator Tiffanie Buckner said.
Thursday’s event will also serve as an open house for the newly renovated animal kennel and art studio, and Safe Harbor will recognize those who have dedicated time and donations to making the renovations possible. One such donator, PetSmart, recently donated $20,000 to improve the kennels so that those fleeing domestic violence are not forced to abandon their pets.
“We usually do our Candlelight Vigil indoors, but this year is going to be a little different,” Buckner said. “We have been fortunate to be able to improve a few things, such as the art studio clients at Safe Harbor can use to learn something new and for therapeutic purposes. We are having an open house there, so people can see the studio and the new kennels. We will be outside in front of the studio at 4.”
The main purpose of the event, however, is remembering all the victims who have lost their lives in the state of Kentucky, Buckner said.
“People don’t see domestic violence as something that is here, but it is,” Buckner said. “It isn’t something that just happens somewhere else.”
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month across the nation. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During the course of a year, this equates to more than 10 million men and women who have suffered from domestic abuse. One in four women and one in nine men will experience domestic violence.
The Candlelight Vigil will begin with a prayer and a reading of the names of those who lost their lives to domestic violence, Buckner said.
“We call it ‘Speak My Name,’ and we read the names of those in Kentucky who have died in the last year due to domestic violence.”
Buckner said both the art studio and the pet kennels are wonderful ways to help those who have escaped a domestic violence situation.
“The art studio is very therapeutic,” she said. “Plus, they are learning a skill that can help them later. So along with relieving stress, they have something they can take with them. The pet kennel is something we have had in the past. But with the grant from PetSmart we have been able to renovate it.”
Buckner said when survivors of domestic violence call the hotline, they are asked if they have pets, and the on-campus kennel allows survivors to bring their pets with them.
Buckner said anyone who is a victim of domestic violence can contact Safe Harbor at (606) 329-9034. Their crisis line number is 1-800-926-2150. If you know of a domestic violence situation, Buckner said you can report it anonymously through the crisis hotline as well. Information is also available on their Facebook page Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky, and at safeharborky.org.