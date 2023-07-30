The history of the Elliott family that Elliott County was named after doesn’t end with the terrible death of congressman, state judge and state legislator — he held all of those positions — John Minton Elliott in 1879. In fact, some historians question whether Elliott County was named after him or his father. More on that later.
However, the most historic member of the Elliott family gained her fame after marrying attorney William Flanery in 1893. Mary Elliott Flanery was born in Carter County, well kind of. Her life began on April 27, 1867, and her parents were Benjamin Franklin Elliott and Nancy (Kegley) Elliott. Flanery began her life in a part of Carter County that became Elliott County. In 1869, Elliott County was formed from parts of Carter, Lawrence and Morgan counties. She was a member of the Kentucky Equal Rights Association and strived for women to have the right to vote. She also worked to improve women’s lives through suffrage, marriage, and divorce laws.
The years aren’t clear, but Flanery also spent time as a teacher. She was well-known for her column “Impressions of Kentucky’s Legislature,” in The Ashland Daily Independent, the paper for which she worked from 1904-1926. Flanery advocated for legislation to be used for social reform.
She did more than just writing about legislation by becoming a trail blazer as the first female to be elected as a state legislator in Kentucky, or any state south of the Mason Dixon line. When women gained suffrage in 1921, Flanery wasted no time running for state representative, and in January 1922 she won her bid for office running as a Democrat for Kentucky’s 89th District representing Boyd County by a 250-vote margin.
July 19 marked 90 years since Flanery died in Catlettsburg. She lived in, and died in, the beautiful house in Catlettsburg that came to be known as Elliott Hall, on historic Panola Street.
A state historical marker is in front of the home on the corner, across the street from the west side of the Boyd County Courthouse. Flanery was a huge supporter of women’s rights in the legislature. She tried to encourage other legislators to accept money from the federal government to implement the Shepard-Towner Maternity Act. The bi-partisan legislation was the first federally funded social welfare program and began in 1921, and saved the lives of many infants. In an era when the infant death rate was much higher than now, the program was very successful and was implemented by 41 states, but was hindered by misinformation by a group that said it was part of a communist plot. It ended in 1929 when it was repealed by Congress.
Education was important to Flanery, and she was a graduate of two institutions now known as the University of Kentucky, and the University of Charleston in West Virginia. She defended the act that created the teachers’ normal schools at Morehead and Murray colleges. Rather than run for re-election, Flanery ran for Secretary of State in 1923. She lost toi another female trail blazer, Emma Guy Cornwell, in the election. Flanery stayed active in politics serving as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in New York City in 1924.
Flanery’s grandfather John Minton Elliott was in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1853-1857 representing Kentucky’s 6th District. Most sources say that Elliott County was named after him. However, there is a debate about if Elliott County was named after him or his father, John Lisle Elliott.
Christy Lewis with the Laurel Gorge Heritage Center in Sandy Hook said some Elliott family members said the county was named after John Lisle Elliott. To further complicate issues John Minton Elliott is also listed online by the second name John Lisle Elliot. Lewis said that the Lisle in his name is sometimes spelled a different way, and that John Elliott Minton was known to use an alias.
John Minton Elliott had an interesting life and became a Kentucky state legislator after being in Congress. He had also been a state legislator before being in Congress. He later became a state judge on the Kentucky Court of Appeals and died a terrible death. On March 16, 1879, he was murdered in Frankfort by another Kentucky state judge, Col. Thomas Buford, from Henry County.
Flanery and her husband had five children together — Sue, Merle, Dawn, Dew, and John. She was one of nine of 10 siblings that didn’t die shortly after birth. Her last sibling to die was Lillie Davis Elliott Holbrook. She was 87 and a resident of Grahn in Carter County when she died in Morehead’s St. Claire Medical Center in 1965. She and her husband Charles Holbrook had 10 children — five girls and five boys.
After Flanery’s death, a bronze star was placed on her desk in the Kentucky General Assembly that is inscribed "Mary Elliott Flanery, first woman legislator of Kentucky and of the South. Boyd County 1922-23, at this desk served her state with honor and distinction."