On Sunday, veterans, residents and local and state officials gathered at the Greenup County War Memorial to remember and honor those veterans who died in service to their country.
Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter welcomed those present and thanked them for honoring veterans for Memorial Day. Rev. Ronnie W. Highland, pastor of Greenup United Methodist Church gave the invocation, and the Marine Corps League Greenbo Detachment served in the Raising of the Colors.
Russell City Council Member Ryan Biederman sang the National Anthem, and there was the Laying of Wreaths at Memorial Stones at the SPC Jeremy R. Gullett Memorial. Judge Carpenter introduced Sen. Robin Webb and then State Rep. Dr. Danny Bentley, who each shared their memories and thoughts on the need and purpose of Memorial Day. Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith was the guest speaker at the event and shared personal memories on how the service of his loved ones had helped shape his future.
“I just want to say how thankful I am to be here today, and to share in this day,” Webb said. “And I just want to thank those who have served, and those who are serving.”
Webb recognized the day was to remember those who did not return from war, a fact she said was highlighted by the names etched upon the War Memorial wall. Webb said there would be more names upon the wall were it not for the heroes like her friend and Medal of Honor recipient Ernest West, who did return, and John Collier, the other Medal of Honor recipient whose name is engraved at the memorial who tragically did not return home.
Bentley said on Memorial Day, the example he looks to is that of his uncle Howard, who served in both World War II in the South Pacific and Korea.
“He earned three Bronze Clusters,” Bentley said. “And when he came home from Korea, he just grabbed me and hugged me. I’ll never forget that. I really appreciate everyone who has served this country and has given their lives for this country. And I appreciate everyone who is serving now.”
“I would like to thank everyone for showing up today to honor our heroes,” Smith said. “My definition of Memorial Day is a day to remember members of active service that have passed while serving our beloved country. And this day comes with heroes. And in my mind, there are no two greater examples than Ernie West and John Collier. These two gentlemen, along with all the men and women on this wall, defines freedom to me.”
Smith thanked the War Memorial Committee for its efforts to maintain the War Memorial, and everyone in attendance for helping keep the memory of the heroic sacrifices many made to protect and ensure freedom.