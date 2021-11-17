ASHLAND A well-known Ashland woman died of Parkinson’s disease on Nov. 9 at 88.
An obituary at echovita.com stated Sally Hermansdorfer was born Jan. 2, 1933, and grew up in Huntington, graduating from Huntington High School. Friends said she graduated from Vassar College.
She was married to the late H. David Hermansdorfer, who was a U.S. Federal Judge of the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Bennie Shields met Hermansdorfer when she moved to Ashland in 1973.
“She played in the tennis leagues at the (Ashland Area YMCA). She was a wonderful lady,” Shields said. “She was so kind and low-key. She was a person who never lost her temper or yelled at anyone. She was very kind and considerate and smart, no doubt about it.”
The two traveled to Greece and, in 2003, took a Baltic cruise together, a trip that meant a lot of Shields.
“When her husband passed away, I asked her to go to lunch with me,” Shields said. They talked about travel and, when Shields said she was looking for someone to go on the cruise with her, Hermansdorfer immediately said “yes.”
During their trip, Shields said Hermansdorfer said she and her husband had planned to take their family on a cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary, which would have been that year.
“I said, ‘When is it?’ and she said, ‘It’s today.’
“I am blessed to be the one chosen to go with her,” Shields said. “We had a wonderful time.”
Jan Wynans said she and Hermansdorfer were as close as sisters, getting to know one another by attending First Presbyterian Church, where Hermansdorfer taught adult Sunday school class.
“Until Parkinson’s hit her, she was in perfect health and traveled and had a wonderful life,” Wynans said. “Her husband had been involved with the Republican Party and was appointed by Nixon to the federal judge position. He was very much involved with Kentucky politics and that meant Sally was involved with Kentucky politics, too.”
Wynans said she recalled how Hermansdorfer managed to attend Vassar College.
“When she was growing up, her two maiden aunts lived next door and they were very interested in Sally’s education,” she said, noting the little girl had much interaction with her aunts, playing on their porch with them and they recognized her intelligence. “They had to convince Sally’s father that she should go away to school because she had so much to give. He couldn’t understand why she had to go so far away.”
Hermansdorfer had met her future husband in high school. Wynans said after he met her, he went home and told his mother he’d met the woman he would marry.
Just a few years later, he was attending Harvard University while she was at Vassar and they began to date.
Still, Hermandorfer always maintained her own identity, Wynans said. “Sally very much did her own thing,” she said.
One of those things was supporting the YWCA. Wynans said she was on the national board of the organization and attended the national meeting in New York.
Wynans said she had her friend taught school “for a brief time.”
“She didn’t like it and I didn’t like it, either,” Wynans said, but she said Hermansdorfer tried to help students get into college.
“If they had any potential, she would help them develop it and get scholarships,” Wynans said.
Her love of travel to her to the birthplaces of many authors and to the Galapagos Islands.
“She loved to travel and David liked being home, but he said, ‘Let’s figure out something I might like’ and they ended up going to the Galapagos Islands,” Wynans recalled. “Sally put it all together and I remember she said she jumped off the boat and David just sat there. ... She was up to anything.”
Wynans said she and her friend often traveled to Lexington to shop.
“She was an early riser, and she’d pick me up at 8 because she wanted to get to Lexington at 10 when the stores opened,” Wynans said. “We would be home before supper time and when our husbands would be there. We’d plan ahead a little bit and have our cake and eat it, too.”
She established a book club in Ashland that continued for many years and she was a gracious hostess, entertaining friends at their home at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia. Wynans said she was with them the day they bought it.
“It was big but that’s what they wanted so they could have a lot of people come, and they did,” Wynans said. “It was a great, big place right on the water and they bought a boat. They wanted people to take advantage of this place, to come and take walks and boat rides and swim, so fortunately we were able to take advantage.”
Wynans said she and Hermansdorfer and two other friends also spent time together in Florida at the home of one of the women, and formed deep bonds.
“We learned so much from her,” she said. “We were four people who loved their husbands and had four great marriages. We had a good time and had a lot of friends.”
Calling themselves the September Sisters, the women enjoyed the water, good meals and, especially talking.
“Knowing Sally like I did was one of my greatest joys,” Wynans said. “She was absolutely lovely.”
Hermansdorfer also was predeceased by her parents, Raymond Douglas and Virginia Oxley Powell; and her brother Raymond Douglas Powell. She is survived by her children, Kathy Hermansdorfer of Ashland; John David Hermansdorfer and his wife, Pam, of Indialantic, Florida; and Mark Douglas Hermansdorfer and his wife, Ida, also of Indialantic.
No services are planned currently.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial in Sally’s memory is requested to First Presbyterian Church, 1600 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101; or Trinity Station, Alzheimer’s Unit, 2121 Argillite Road, Flatwoods, KY 41139.
