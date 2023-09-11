ASHLAND An enormous American flag hanging between a pair of fire truck ladders served as the backdrop during a solemn “Remembering 9/11” ceremony at The Delta by Marriott on Monday morning in Ashland.
Gov. Andy Beshear — in town for the Appalachian Regional Commission’s annual conference — vividly recalls friend and classmate Ted as a 22-year-old because that’s how old he was when a despicable terrorist attack took his and so many others’ lives (nearly 3,000) on Sept. 11, 2001.
Ted was on the 93rd floor of one of the World Trade Center twin towers as a financial advisor when a plane came crashing into the building — possibly directly striking the level of his new workplace.
Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley said 9/11/01 was a reminder of “just how fragile life is.”
“We’ve not forgotten the sacrifice of the first responders that day,” Kelley said.
“There was no playbook for how to handle the attack,” he said. “It was incomprehensible.”
Kelley reminded the crowd gathered on the pleasant morning in front of the hotel that Flight 77, which was hijacked and later crashed into the Pentagon, made a turn “right over top of us (tri-state area).”
Commissioner Marty Gute opened Monday’s event with prayer. Mayor Matt Perkins introduced Beshear. Gayle Manchin, the federal co-chair for Appalachian Regional Commission, spoke as well.
“Freedom is not free,” she said. “We stand here today because of those brave first responders, guiding, directing and protecting.”
Fire Chief Steve Alley was a firefighter on duty on that tragic yet beautiful blue-skied day 22 years ago. He was working an overtime shift and remembered that he and fellow firefighters thought it was initially an accident.
After watching a second plane plunge through a tower, the realization set in that this was intentional.
Alley said he “can recall the gratitude from the community” after the horrible events, saying appreciation for those in his profession was high.
An Ashland firefighter rang a special bell nine times — with moments of silence after every third chime — on Monday morning.
Alley, Kelley, Manchin and Beshear all spoke of the country’s unity following that dark day. The governor said America needs to rediscover that togetherness — and not just on Patriot Day.
“We need to recommit to our core American values,” he said, “and remember who we are as Americans.”
