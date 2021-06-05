You never know what you’ll stumble upon during a busy day of spring cleaning. Such was the case recently for Gwen and Neal Meinfelter Sharpton. The couple from Jacksonville, Florida, were in Ashland to visit Gwen’s parents, A.J. And Carol Meinfelter, and to help them prepare for an estate sale.
Local companies that do estate sales were booked, so the Sharptons decided to do it alone. Soon they began pilfering through boxes and cabinets, and making trips to the attic to see what was there, and then taking on the tedious chore of pricing the decades of items. Some things, though, weren’t for sale.
While going through a built-in shelf in the living room, they found an important bit of family history dating back to 1943.
“We were just really shocked. We couldn’t believe it was in one of those built-ins, and then after years. I had already done some studying on the two brothers that got killed, and then to find that it was like, I didn’t even know he had a Purple Heart really,” Neal Sharpton said.
The Purple Heart certificate that was found was for Gwen’s great uncle, Lawrence Leach.
“There was also a book, ‘Britain’s Homage to 28,000 American Dead,’ personalized with “In Memory Of 1st Lt. L.L. Leach, U.S.A.A.F” sent to Leach’s parents Grace and Lawrence Leach, Sr. A letter to Grace Barlow Leach from the chairman of “Britain’s Homage” accompanied the book. The box also contained copies of The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 8 and 9, 1941, and the Ashland Daily Independent from Dec. 8, 1941.
The ADI and CE from Dec. 8 both featured huge headlines under their banners that war had been declared between the U.S. and Japan. In an era when newspaper layout was much different, the Dec. 9 CE had 10 front-page articles, all regarding World War II. In the Dec. 8 papers all nine articles on the front page of the ADI dealt with World War II, and 10 of 12 articles in the CE were World War II-related. The Meinfelters donated all of those items to the Highlands Museum & Discovery Center in Ashland.
One day in September 1945 turned out to be very sad for Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Leach. Their son — United States Army Air Corps First Lieutenant Lawrence Leach, Jr. — had been listed as “missing in action” for nearly two and a half years. The front page of the ADI on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 1945 had a photo of Leach, Jr. with a headline proclaiming, “Local Airman Now Listed As Killed.” The ADI reported that “Lt. Leach, a crew member of a B-17 type aircraft, was killed while on a bombing mission near Lorient, France.” First Lt. Leach was Boyd County’s 152nd reported fatality of World War II.
The Adjutant General’s office in Washington sent a message to Mr. and Mrs. Leach that the aircraft was shot down on April 16, 1943. It was just more bad news for the Leach family because their son First Lieutenant Ralph E. Leach had already been killed. The Ashland Daily Independent said in the same article that Ralph E. Leach “paid the supreme sacrifice in Algiers, North Africa.”
Sharpton’s mother-in-law was a niece of the Leach brothers. She was the daughter of Grace Leach Johnson. Mrs. Johnson and her husband Kenneth Mason Johnson were owners of Johnson Dairy. The former Johnson Dairy building on Carter Avenue in Ashland for many years has been the home of The Neighborhood. A third Leach brother, Nelson Leach, was on active duty in the U.S. Army serving at Fort Knox when news broke of the confirmation of Lawrence’s death. The Leaches daughter Elsa was still living with her parents then.
Almost exactly one year before the news of Lawrence’s death in the ADI, the front page of the ADI on Sept. 24, 1944, featured a photo and an article about Ralph’s death, with the headline, “Plane Crackup Is Fatal To Lt. Leach.”
One day earlier Mr. and Mrs. Leach received a telegram stating that their son was killed in an airplane accident on Sept. 19 in the African theater of operations. The telegram said, “further information and details of the accident would be released later.”
Lieutenant Ralph E. Leach entered the United States Army Air Corps in June 1942. He was awarded his “flying wings” as a flying officer on Feb. 16, 1943, at Pampa, Texas. The United States Army Air Corps was the forerunner of the Unites States Air Force which began on Sept. 18, 1947, when President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947 into law.
Looking back at happier times, the Leach children were all born in Buffalo, New York, according to Sharpton.
The family moved to Ashland, and lived in the Hager Elementary School area at 2621 Thirteenth Street. Lawrence graduated from Ashland High School in 1934, and Ralph graduated from AHS in 1939. Their siblings all graduated from AHS also. The family attended First Methodist Church in Ashland. Grace Barlow Leach was administrator of King’s Daughters’ and Sons’ Home for the Aged. Lawrence Leach Sr. was born in Wheeling, West Virginia, and was an employee of Allied Chemical Corporation. Sharpton said he thinks that the family moved to Ashland so that Lawrence Leach Sr. could work for Semet Solvay (a division of Allied Chemical).
The Leach brothers were buried next to each other in Brittany American Cemetery in France.
“I know that the parents requested them to be buried side by side in the French cemetery. What I’ve read on the Internet, is that a lot of the French citizens adopted those grave sites, to take care of them every year,” Sharpton said. He said the Leaches parents visited their graves, but he doesn’t know how many times.
“It was a B-17 Flying Fortress, which is a 10-man crew,” Sharpton said of the plane that Ralph Leach died in. “One of those websites showed their (soldiers) previous occupation and Lawrence showed actor. He (Ralph) didn’t show a previous occupation.”
Grace Leach passed away in 1975, and Lawrence Leach Sr. died in 1977. Nelson was the last of the Leach children to pass away. He was 71 when he died in Florida in 1998.
World War II was the deadliest military conflict in history. It was estimated that 75 million people died in World War II, with more deaths among civilians than soldiers. Many died from deliberate genocide, starvation, disease, mass bombings and massacres.
More than 16 million men and women served in the U.S. Armed Forces during World War II, and another 3.5 million worked as federal civilian employees. The death count of Americans in World War II was 291,557.