TYGARTS CREEK A pair of mushroom hunters stumbled upon human skeletal remains over an embankment of the AA Highway Tuesday afternoon.
With the investigation still in its infancy, obtainable details are scarce. However, Kentucky State Police did release the location of the remains, saying it was discovered off the AA near the Route 2 intersection in Carter County.
KSP said the skeletal remains were fully intact and did include clothing which will aid in the identification process.
Trooper Shane Goodall said a positive ID can be made sometimes quicker than others, depending on the quality of the sample that can be taken from the bones.
"The clothing helps us out a little bit," Goodall said.
(606) 326-2652 |