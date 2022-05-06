CATLETTSBURG Confession may be good for the soul, but sometimes it can also get you probation.
At least that’s the case of 32-year-old William D. Crum, who said the Son of God sent him on a mission to search for relics in another man’s mailbox. In the end, authorities say Crum violated a pretty basic Old Testament commandment — “thou shalt not steal” — before causing a scene that ended with him tumbling down a hill with an Ashland Police officer and getting TASED for his troubles.
On Thursday, Crum pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail matter, one count of second-degree criminal mischief and one count disorderly conduct in connection with the March 11 incident. Appearing before the judge via Zoom from the Boyd County Detention Center, the Ashland man was polite to Judge John Vincent, addressing him as “sir.”
In exchange for the guilty plea, Crum was sentenced to one year in jail, to be served with one year probation. He is to also pay restitution to the Ashland Police Department in the amount of $557.20 for damages incurred while he resisted arrest.
Crum has also been told to stay away from the victim in the case, and presumably his mailbox.
Attorney David Mussetter told the judge his client “regrets his conduct and accepts full responsibility for his actions.”
