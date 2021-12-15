RUSSELL The Kiwanis Club of East Greenup County had a successful Breakfast with Santa and its second annual Reindeer Run 5K even amid steady rain on Saturday.
More than 20 participants turned out for the run/walk.
The temperature remained in the low 60s for the morning event that started and ended at the Russell Middle School cafeteria, where the Kiwanis Club served pancakes and sausage.
Although times weren’t officially recorded, John Sloan, of Huntington, was the first to cross the finish line (in less than 20 minutes).
Dwight Sapp, of Piketon, Ohio, won for his Santa outfit and Becky Meadows, of Ashland, won for her elf costume.
Clay Coldiron, a Raceland Key Club member, won a card for encouraging others to participate.
The Reindeer Run had 11 sponsors and the pancake breakfast had 19. Funds raised will go toward youth projects in Greenup County.
Run participants will receive a long-sleeve shirt and a special reindeer Christmas ornament in the mail.