CATLETTSBURG Catlettsburg Police Officer Jamie Reihs beat out former boss Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods Tuesday night by a fairly wide margin.
Reihs, a Republican, beat the two-term Democratic sheriff 62.10% to 37.90% in the general election. Prior to joining with Catlettsburg, Reihs served under Woods as the Chief Deputy — second-in-command at the sheriff’s office.
With 14,204 ballots cast in the race, only 183 people appeared to have sat out, according to the unofficial results released Tuesday evening.
Reihs said he was overwhelmed by the victory.
“I’m just overwhelmed by the support,” he said. “We put a lot of work into the campaign and I’m glad to focus on areas of law enforcement that haven’t had much focus over the last few years.”
Woods said he wished Reihs the best.
“The good people of Boyd County have spoken,” he said. “I wish my opponent the best because if he’s successful, Boyd County is successful.”