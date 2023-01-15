CATLETTSBURG Barely two weeks into his four-year term, Boyd County Sheriff Jamie Reihs is brimming with new ideas and goals.
Gone are the beige walls of the department — little by little, he and his deputies are painting the main hall green, with plans for a department-wide photograph and inspirational quotes.
Inside his office, he's already got his knick-knacks moved in, including an article from when he was Chief Deputy of the office.
Reihs holds up an olive green button up, one half of the new uniforms he plans on rolling out soon.
"They're rip-resistant, so they should have a longer service life," Reihs said. "It's little things like that get the morale up."
Like his predecessor, Reihs is also focused on replacing the aging fleet. Reihs said he wants more Explorers, but the production schedule on the cruisers from Ford has been behind.
But it isn't all equipment, a fresh coat of paint and new threads — Reihs said what he really wants to focus on this year is getting a general detective in the department.
"We have three in school right now so they should be out by spring," Reihs said. "Once we have three bodies on the road here, we can look at restructuring and getting that general detective position."
Reihs would like to see an additional detective in the department in future budget years.
Another plan Reihs has is working with the fiscal court to get more equipment at the Westwood substation to make it more functional — right now, it's mainly a rest stop for officers.
That's part of Reihs's plan to have more patrol in the county.
"That substation is in a pretty good location to serve the county. We're already paying for it, so if we can get more computers we can have deputies do their reports there," Reihs said. "Right now, even coming from the interstate at midnight, coming from Catlettsburg hurts our response time."
Other areas Reihs said he hopes to improve is adding another officer to the ATF-backed task force and to continue working with the DEA on its local task force.
One thing Reihs has learned since becoming sheriff is that it's a 24/7 job — the phones never stops ringing and the people never seem to stop popping in to say hi.
"I have an open-door policy here," he said. "I want people to come by. I'm calling and texting people constantly. In fact, my wife doesn't like to drive, but I gave her the keys when we were going to my boy's game up in Ohio and she said, 'Why am I driving?' I told her I had to call all these people back on the way up."
While Reihs has worked in a supervisory position before, being sheriff has a different feel, he said.
"At the end of the day, I'm responsible," he said. "Anything good or bad, I have to accept responsibility for what happens at this department."
