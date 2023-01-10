GRAYSON Monday evening saw the first assembly of Carter County's Fiscal Court that included new faces and a change in seating arrangements.
Brandon Burton, once the long-serving magistrate from District 5, moved a few seats to the left when he was elected Carter County's new Judge-Executive, replacing Mike Malone.
In addition, districts saw a change-up in magistrates after Derrick McKinney unseated Morris Shearer for District 2, Millard Cordle took the spot of Jack Steele in District 3 and Danny Holbrook replaced Donnie Oppenheimer after he lost in the primary for District 4.
Despite the new roster, the meeting went accordingly, with the public comment portion of the agenda consisting of a warm welcome from Kentucky State Representative of the 96th District, Patrick Flannery.
"I look forward to working with you all," Flannery said.
The progression of the meeting flowed along, with a new ordinance passed 3-2 for an annual increase in charging landlines from $1.70 to $3.75.
Amongst discussion regarding Ordinance No. 6, it was established that the additional funds would be provided to 911 operations. With the existence of landlines dwindling, the court decided the annual increase would help make up for lost revenue that could be utilized to benefit the county's 911 services.
Sheriff Jeff May — who won his reelection in a landslide — was the first spokesman of his department to report to the new court.
May reported to the court that all he required was a signature on lease agreements for 10 department vehicles. The new cruisers will run the county $12,000 per year on each car.
"That's not a bad price," Cordle said, shortly before the court unanimously consented to the new vehicles after discussing maintenance and wear and tear.
May explained that through the lease agreement all the county was required to do was purchase the tires and brakes and a program would be responsible for oil changes and tire rotations.
May also stated his quarterly budget had previously been approved.
Jailer R.W. Boggs kept his report simple: "We're busy all the time," he said, in regard to the Carter County Detention Center. "Regular ol' milk and honey."
While the court looks as though it was shaken about on paper with replacements and new positions, the men were all business and rather productive during their first regular session meeting.
