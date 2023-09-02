Say You’re Sorry
I’d rather hear you say that you’re sorry now
Instead of you telling me that you’re sorry later,
I want no worries on my soul or brow
And I promise you, I won’t be an unforgiving hater.
I want to have no more sleepless nights
While holding a sadness in my mind,
I wish not to have no more arguments or fights
I want to always to be forgiving and kind.
Life is so short and it might end tomorrow
So, I want to forgive you while we’re both still standing,
I hate to think to live with years of remorse or sorrow
Where it can be given freely and not demanding.
Oh yes, I was treated very bad and wrongfully
But, in my prayers you I have already forgiven,
I still remember you as a liar and also a bully
But, I want to be in peace when I make it to heaven.
I want to say I forgive you while we’re eye to eye
I promise you I can be that forgiving and also brave,
And I hope to see you before I die
Because, I don’t want to hear you say I’m sorry from the grave.
Randy L. McClave
The Future Brings
I look at the future with my brain
I wonder if tomorrow will it be sunshine or rain,
And I wonder what tomorrow will I get in the mail
Only time will tell.
Tomorrow when my alarm clock goes off
Will I wake up with a sneeze or a cough,
Will I wake up energized or still tired
Maybe though I will have expired.
When tomorrow finally arrives
I wonder what wonders will I see with my eyes,
I wonder how that new outfit will look on me
Well I guess I will just have to wait and see.
When the future becomes my today
I wonder If the world did listen to what I did say,
And when those bells rings
I’ll be so excited to see what the future brings.
Randy L. McClave
The First One
Just to let you know
I want to be the first one to say hello,
I want to be the first one that you meet
And the first one that will greet.
I want to be the first one to welcome you in
As I give a welcome grin,
I want you to always remember my smile
And my happy style.
I want to be the first one to stand
The first one to shake your hand,
The first one that you will see
I am hoping that it will be me.
I want to be the first one that you think of
When you think of peace, kindness and love,
And I say this with a dry eye
I want to be the last one to say goodbye.
Randy L. McClave
Small Town
Where are you going to work in my small town
Is this where you want to put your roots down?
All the factories and the plants are now all gone
They have slowly and sadly all moved on.
The youths are now all moving away
They are looking for bigger cities to live with better pay,
They are no good paying jobs with benefits around here
So, to the bigger cities they all steer.
There are few or any union jobs left in my city
And that is just a shame and a pity,
So, I wonder about our children in our high school
What I wonder for work will be there tool.
Will they need a diploma to go to work
Maybe at a fast food restaurant where free food is the perk
Maybe they’ll try to be a doctor or a nurse
Or maybe a lawyer who chases a hearse.
In my small town we have the homeless and the needy
And druggies selling drugs to help the soulless and the greedy,
And we have beggars here nearly on every street corner
And we have racists who hates the poor and the foreigner.
We will always support our High-school sport’s team
Where in our soul they will forever gleam,
And we know all our neighbors by their first name
And that is where I met and married my first true flame.
I still enjoy to visit our local park
Where I enjoy its beauty in the daytime and also in the dark,
And many times while alone I feed the fish in the pond
Same place where many of my dreams had been spawned.
People are still leaving this small town where I reside
My city where I live where I still have hope and pride,
Where I dine and where I shop the town either up or down
This is forever, my small town.
Randy L. McClave