Givers and Takers
When I was not that very old
Unto me this truth my father once told,
I still remember every word that my father had said
And his beliefs for me has always led.
There are two types of people in this world
And one day unto me, he said that fact will be unfurled,
My father told me to be ready and prepared
As at me he then worriedly stared.
I’m not talking about religions or beliefs
Or about liars or thief’s,
I’m not even talking about races or genders
Or even about those who wear belts or even suspenders.
I’m not talking about republicans or democrats
And I’m not talking about diplomats,
Im not talking about the rich or the poor
And I’m not talking about a priest or a pastor.
I’m talking about the givers and the takers
Many of whom are just law makers,
They can be in any aspect of your life
Anywhere you look even a soon to be husband or wife.
About themselves is all that they care about
To their own happiness and joy is their truest route,
They take while the other always give and give
While we all have the desire to have and help and live.
My father then said this is the true difference of the two
And I hope that you my son choose wisely too,
The takers might eat much better foods at a diner
But, the givers they will always sleep so much finer.
Randy L. McClave
Cause You Love Me
Even when I didn’t know you, Lord
You loved me.
And the times I turned you away, Lord
You loved me.
I can’t believe, that I couldn’t see
All of the love that you held for me,
Now I thank thee, Lord, on bended knee,
Cause,You love me.
Well, Lord I know, without a doubt
That You love me.
I raise my hands to Heaven and shout, Lord
For, to praise Thee.
And I know Lord, You created me
In your image so that I can be
A living testament of Thee
Cause, You love me.
At times I don’t deserve Your love, Lord
But, You love me.
And times that I don’t listen, Lord
But, You still love me.
But I know someday I’m going to see
The mansion You’ve prepared for me
And to live with You for eternity
Cause, You love me.
Even when You were on the cross, Lord
You loved me.
It was there You gave your life, Lord
Cause you love me.
Now when I’m tossed on the raging sea
You’ll pick me up and carry me.
And by the footprints in the sand I’ll see,
Cause, You love me.
John F. Enyart
and Donald R. Nelson
Our Monopoly
I remember the time that my wife was sent to jail
She told me it was like a living hell,
She refused all food and all drink
I guess while there of her crime she did think.
She would curse everyone that would walk by
She was hateful to our son which caused him to cry,
And while there she even spat on me
Because, it wasn’t in my power to set her free.
She kept asking me if I was doing well
When she heard I might be buying a hotel,
And when she heard that I bought another house
She then accused me of cheating and seeking a new spouse.
While in jail I still remember the time that she was there
And how she kept accusing me that I never did care,
I will never forget the pain and heartbreak that happened then
So, I’ll never play Monopoly with her ever again.
Randy L. McClave
Your Story
Feel free to tell everyone that l am the monster in your story
If you want, you can list it in every chapter and category,
List it in every line that I am also a demon
And how badly I treat all women.
Tell them all how I never trusted you
But, forget to mention all the things I did for you too,
And don’t tell them why I stopped giving you money
Only because you called someone else sweetheart and honey.
And try and forget to tell anyone how from me you had stole
And the pain that you caused me and the sadness placed on my soul
Don’t mention the broken promises that you had also made
And how for you I had constantly prayed.
Don’t mention in your story how you constantly cheated
And never by me were you ever used or mistreated,
And you probably won’t mention how you were ashamed of me
But, I was always proud of you with any company.
When you finally start working on your book
And even before anyone reads it or gives it a good look,
There is one hope that I ask of you please
Which would place my mind and my soul again at ease.
When you write your synopsis
Don’t forget to write that I never smoked, drank, judged or cuss,
So, before by your family and friends I am again hated
Also, don’t forget to mention in which chapter I was created.
Randy L. McClave