Givers and Takers

When I was not that very old

Unto me this truth my father once told,

I still remember every word that my father had said

And his beliefs for me has always led.

There are two types of people in this world

And one day unto me, he said that fact will be unfurled,

My father told me to be ready and prepared

As at me he then worriedly stared.

I’m not talking about religions or beliefs

Or about liars or thief’s,

I’m not even talking about races or genders

Or even about those who wear belts or even suspenders.

I’m not talking about republicans or democrats

And I’m not talking about diplomats,

Im not talking about the rich or the poor

And I’m not talking about a priest or a pastor.

I’m talking about the givers and the takers

Many of whom are just law makers,

They can be in any aspect of your life

Anywhere you look even a soon to be husband or wife.

About themselves is all that they care about

To their own happiness and joy is their truest route,

They take while the other always give and give

While we all have the desire to have and help and live.

My father then said this is the true difference of the two

And I hope that you my son choose wisely too,

The takers might eat much better foods at a diner

But, the givers they will always sleep so much finer.

Randy L. McClave

Cause You Love Me

Even when I didn’t know you, Lord

You loved me.

And the times I turned you away, Lord

You loved me.

I can’t believe, that I couldn’t see

All of the love that you held for me,

Now I thank thee, Lord, on bended knee,

Cause,You love me.

Well, Lord I know, without a doubt

That You love me.

I raise my hands to Heaven and shout, Lord

For, to praise Thee.

And I know Lord, You created me

In your image so that I can be

A living testament of Thee

Cause, You love me.

At times I don’t deserve Your love, Lord

But, You love me.

And times that I don’t listen, Lord

But, You still love me.

But I know someday I’m going to see

The mansion You’ve prepared for me

And to live with You for eternity

Cause, You love me.

Even when You were on the cross, Lord

You loved me.

It was there You gave your life, Lord

Cause you love me.

Now when I’m tossed on the raging sea

You’ll pick me up and carry me.

And by the footprints in the sand I’ll see,

Cause, You love me.

John F. Enyart

and Donald R. Nelson

Our Monopoly

I remember the time that my wife was sent to jail

She told me it was like a living hell,

She refused all food and all drink

I guess while there of her crime she did think.

She would curse everyone that would walk by

She was hateful to our son which caused him to cry,

And while there she even spat on me

Because, it wasn’t in my power to set her free.

She kept asking me if I was doing well

When she heard I might be buying a hotel,

And when she heard that I bought another house

She then accused me of cheating and seeking a new spouse.

While in jail I still remember the time that she was there

And how she kept accusing me that I never did care,

I will never forget the pain and heartbreak that happened then

So, I’ll never play Monopoly with her ever again.

Randy L. McClave

Your Story

Feel free to tell everyone that l am the monster in your story

If you want, you can list it in every chapter and category,

List it in every line that I am also a demon

And how badly I treat all women.

Tell them all how I never trusted you

But, forget to mention all the things I did for you too,

And don’t tell them why I stopped giving you money

Only because you called someone else sweetheart and honey.

And try and forget to tell anyone how from me you had stole

And the pain that you caused me and the sadness placed on my soul

Don’t mention the broken promises that you had also made

And how for you I had constantly prayed.

Don’t mention in your story how you constantly cheated

And never by me were you ever used or mistreated,

And you probably won’t mention how you were ashamed of me

But, I was always proud of you with any company.

When you finally start working on your book

And even before anyone reads it or gives it a good look,

There is one hope that I ask of you please

Which would place my mind and my soul again at ease.

When you write your synopsis

Don’t forget to write that I never smoked, drank, judged or cuss,

So, before by your family and friends I am again hated

Also, don’t forget to mention in which chapter I was created.

Randy L. McClave

