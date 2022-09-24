The Worried Debtor

I don’t want anyone to struggle because I once had

I always hated feeling that worried and sad,

Everyday seemingly to me was a horrible nightmare

Sadly, I thought that no one did care.

I don’t want anyone to have worries or stress like me

Those tears again I don’t want to ever feel or see,

Whenever I looked around seeking out advice or help

All that there was, was myself.

I don’t want anyone to suffer or cry as I had once done

When away from my problems I just couldn’t run,

I was drowning and they called me selfish and also needy

But, I was neither and I never begged and I wasn’t greedy.

I don’t want anyone to lose faith and have sleepless nights as I did.

May that God forbid,

I truly wish that everyone to my left and right will have it better

May lenders forgive, as Jesus forgave us the worried debtor.

Randy L. McClave

In Honor of John F. Enyard, who passed away Sept. 16, 2021

It’s been the same forever

From the beginning of time

We put off till tomorrow

What today we could find

A Savior who is waiting

To cleanse our souls from sin

And someone who will take us

Up to Heaven some day with Him

Time can mend a broken spirit

A heart, a mind, and soul

And to those who have so little

It is worth more than gold

And one day like a thief at night

We’re gonna come to find

That it’s time to meet our maker

Cause we just ran out of time

We’re not guaranteed tomorrow

No, not even one more breath

So give thought for your salvation

There’s so little time that’s left

We pray the Lord may tarry

In coming back to earth again

But should He come tomorrow

Will you be ready to go my friend

Time

It could end at any time

You can’t see tomorrow

Only what is left behind

Don’t turn your back on Jesus

Or you may turn around and find

That you’ve put it off once too often

And you just ran out of time

Now’s the day of your salvation

Don’t you run out of time

Out of Time…..

John F. Enyart and Donald R. Nelson

Clean and Sober

Everyday is a great day to be alive

To be clean and sober and to thrive,

To wake up every morning with a smile on your face

And not wearing a hangover or drunkenness in disgrace.

It’s always best to have a clear mind while thinking

That’s why alcohol I am never drinking,

I am never mad or stay angry or never do I abuse

Because, I never get drunk from any type of booze.

I love waking up not worrying if I made a mistake

With not broken memories or promises to forsake,

Not worrying or pondering what I did the night before

And not hiding bottles in a drawer.

This I will say to you you sweet, sweet Taylor

Don’t drink like a sailor,

True indeed I only know your name, but not your story

But, please remember this, alcohol will destroy.

I love looking out at the beautiful skies

And never looking at them with bloodshot eyes,

Whether you are either a him or either a her

Remember this, everyday day is a great day to be alive and sober.

Randy L. McClave

The Devil Told Me

You get drunk and/or high because the Devil told you to

And that’s the same reasoning you cheat and have an affair,

You argue and you fight until you are black and blue

Because, you said the Devil told you to as a dare.

You lie and you sin, and you scream it’s because of the Devil

Because of all that sin and temptations he whispers in your ear,

And because of you, Satan will always revel

As you say that the Devil is always instigating and standing near.

You scream and you say that the Devil made you do it

When you did or do something terrible or horrible or wrong,

Then on the ground with a cockiness you will then spit

While saying that the soul is weak, but the back is strong.

For your sins and temptations the Devil gets the blame

Especially when you judge and hate others for the same reasons as well,

You blame the Devil by always calling out his name

But, remember this it’s you and not the Devil sending your soul to Hell.

Randy McClave

Sydney

Sydney, please change your profile pic

Whenever I see it I think that you’re sad or maybe sick,

You’re such a very attractive and happy young lass

Whom I never seen sad or depressed or ever having any sass.

When I first saw the pic I said that is not you

That picture is fraudulent I believed and it is so untrue,

And when others told me maybe you were just mad

I then immediately felt so very sad.

In the store you are always smiling and sometimes laughing

While at the register or when you’re up front staffing,

And this one thing that I will always say

When the world sees your smile, it is a happy day.

That pic of you is of someone that I do not know

That person in the pic is not emitting a warmth or a glow,

And that pic doesn’t do you any honor or justice

I don’t even trust it.

So, before I add you on as a friend on my Facebook

I will once again take another look,

So, why not please change the pic on your profile

And replace it with a happy you, wearing a contagious smile.

Randy L. McClave

My Last Thoughts

As I am laid 6 feet underground

If you now listen, no more will I utter a sound,

No more poems will I ever again speak

And no more awards will I ever want or seek.

I once sought gold, but I gave it all away

Unto God in forgiveness I did always pray,

I had once sought love, but it didn’t seek me

Now, it is lost in my eternity.

As I now think back unto my youth

Where I once sought immortality, and always the truth,

Now a caring man they now lay down to sleep

And no tears for him will anyone ever weep.

Many souls I did desperately tried to warm

Whenever there came a coldness from a storm,

But, then as I slowly got unneeded and old

The ones who I had loved, left me out in the cold.

No more poems will I ever write

And no more poems with a smile will I ever again recite,

Here in life I truly did my best

But, now they have laid me down to my eternal rest.

Randy L. McClave

The Greediest

They drive to the donation box

To pick up food and shirts and socks,

Never do they ever make a deposit

Even when they have clothes in their closet.

They always claim a charity on their taxes

While on the beach him or her always relaxes,

And then when someone begs them for a penny

They of course always say that they don’t have any.

They never donate to a charity

And they are vocal to that point with a clarity,

Sometimes you notice it is the greediest

Who acts like they are the neediest.

Randy L. McClave

Don't Tell my Mother

Don’t tell my mom that I’m falling apart

Please don’t tell her of my broken heart,

Please don’t tell her when I hurt

Because, from me she will never desert.

My scars have also become her scars

Which can’t be cured from ointment in jars,

And my pain would also then become hers as well

That for a fact and a certainty I can honestly tell.

She talks to her friends about me to impress

Unto others I have no pain or worries or stress,

But, it’s only in her mind and in her brain

That I have no worries, or any pain.

Please don’t ever let my mother hear

That when I am alone I’m scared and I cry a tear,

Because, I know that I’m emotionally dying inside

And to my mother about those feelings, I have lied.

My mother has dealt with this for herself for many years

With much worries, and sadness and fears,

To her she felt like she had committed a sin or a crime;

Now, I got it this time.

Randy L. McClave

Gossiping

Gossip is carried by haters

And it is always spread by fools,

It’s accepted by idiots, it’s creator’s

Where common sense never rules.

It can turn a caring woman into a tramp

It can make a good man look bad,

And it make a coward a champ

And it can make a very good person very sad.

It can make a bad person look good

And it can make an honest person a liar,

It makes a loving person wonder why they should

And it brings gossipers closer to Hell’s fire.

It can cause a good heart to hate

It can cause a true person to lose their belief,

And it can change forever someone’s fate

And it can turn a joyous time into heartbreak and grief.

It makes a busybody look like a prophet

It makes the scum seemed as royalty,

All that they care about is their own profit

They have no true devotion or loyalty.

The truth a gossiper doesn’t care about or know

Gossiping people never do pray,

Because, they only speak on the Devil’s radio

They become the Devil’s personal DJ.

Randy L. McClave

I Wash My Hands Clean of You

Keep all my junk that’s in the trunk

Keep all my stuff I have had enough,

And keep all of my things, my clothes and rings

As I wash my hands clean of you.

Keep all that I had, I won’t get mad

Keep all that I bought, that I had sought,

And keep all that I did earn, which you refused to return

As I wash my hands clean of you.

Keep all that’s in the house, even the louse

Keep all of the lies, and also the sighs,

And keep all the promises broke, and all in the poke

As I wash my hands clean of you.

Keep all of the tears, over the days and years

Keep all of the bull, and stay the fool,

And keep all the gifts given, you’re forgiven

I just washed my hands clean of you.

Randy L. McClave

Two Cheeks to Turn

Biblically, I have just two cheeks to turn

Then you I will burn,

I will then consciously retaliate

My vengeance will be your unforgettable fate.

Hit me once and I will turn my cheek

Not at all because I am weak,

But, because how I was raised and taught

And peace and friendship is what I have sought.

Strike me twice and I will grin

And I definitely will stray away from sin,

You will not feel my total wrath

Even if at me you might joke and laugh.

Strike me a third time and this I will tell

For you, my response to you will not end well,

I have no more cheeks left to turn

Now a biblical lesson you will definitely learn.

Randy L. McClave

Tags

Trending Video