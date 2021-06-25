Sunset Thoughts
As the sun goes down, where I can't see,
Is there anyone better because of me?
Did I make others smile and brighten their day?
Did I make their path easier as they went on their way?
As the sun goes down from over our land,
Was the day worthwhile, did I give a helping hand?
When God looks down from heaven above,
Will he see my heart, will he feel my love?
As the sun now sets and we face the night,
With what I did and said, did I always do right?
As the moon comes up and there is no sun,
Can God look down and say, "Well done."
Ann Wiseman
I Did My Best
I did my best to love you
I did the best that I could,
And when you needed a love true
I still did the best that I should.
I did my best to trust
I did my best since boyhood,
But, that belief and teaching went to bust
When alone one day I stood.
I did my best for your desire
I did my best to be better than good,
You became my dream and fire
Then you threw ice on the firewood.
Randy L. McClave
Love
It's not the gifts or cards sent on a special day.
It's not the "I Love You" so easily to say.
It's the thoughtful things you do in life
That makes me proud to be your wife.
The paper brought in the house each morn,
Being with me each time a child was born.
Bringing me a flower from our lovely yard.
Being there when times were hard.
Giving me support when I was feeling bad.
All of these things make me so glad.
You've been with me since grade eight.
The life we've shared has been really great.
Now we're getting old and our steps are slow.
How long we have, no one can know.
But each day that I am on this earth
I plan to give it all it's worth.
I only hope that I can always show you
How much my love for you is true.
As a father, husband and my friend
My love for you will never end.
My heart is full up to the brim...
I spell love J-I-M.
Ann Wiseman
Waking Up
Today I am grateful
Today I am faithful,
I again will awaken with a grin
No matter the situation I am in.
You can do me wrong
And I’ll still want to get along,
What had happened last night
Is now out of thought, and out of sight.
Yes, I have been hurt
And yes from me you did desert,
Last night I was used and cheated on
In your game I was just a pawn.
But, here I am and I am alive
And yes I will again thrive,
With you I will share my coffee cup
Because, I am just happy to wake up.
Randy L. McClave
Prayers for Granny
For your granny I will say a prayer
Not, because I have to, but because I care.
And I know that God will truly listen
Because, he enjoys every soul that does glisten.
I know the love that you honestly feel
And I know that love is absolute and real,
Your granny is your everything and so much more
She’s your light, and also the welcome mat at the door.
She’s your forever and also your best friend
And that love will never end,
And with her soul always opened wide
She’s faithfully always standing there at your side.
Up in the Heavens and always looking down
Are the myriad of Angels with smiles and not a frown,
They too are sending their love and care her way
And with the Angel’s, your loved ones do pray.
On my knees I am praying from the very start
I pray that God will protect her heart,
So, I am sending your granny my positive feelings
And of course, God is always sending the healings.
Randy L. McClave