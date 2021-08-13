Will You Marry Me

Will you marry me

So, true love will finally be,

Will you be my wife, share my life

While I’m asking on one knee.

Will you take this ring

So, my heart will sing,

Will you be all mine, until the end of time

So much love for us to bring.

Will you take my hand

And as one we will make a stand,

Will you be my spouse, in our house

Will you wear my band.

Will you take my soul

Making joy and happiness our goal,

Will you be my tomorrow, without any sorrow

Will you make me whole.

Will you be my mate

As we carry each other’s weight,

Will you be my desire, my only fire

Will you be my fate.

Will you be my eternal flame

If you, I’m allowed to claim,

Will you be my staff, my better half

Will you take my name.

Will you make us a we

As I proudly make this plea,

Will you be my bride, will you be my guide

Will you marry me.

Randy L. McClave

Scars

I like scars

Because they are a person’s memoirs,

They become the allegories

To many fabulous stories.

They show where a person has been

And whether they had suffered a loss or a win,

They are his badges and his medals

That one day could begin many fables.

They were created by bravery or stupidity and pain

Whenever a dare or passion enters the brain,

And one thing that all will see

That not one of them ever came free.

Randy L. McClave

News

Good news travels slow

Whereas bad news always travels fast,

As the wind does surely blow

Into the ship’s mast.

It will come across everybody’s ears

As quick as a ship does sail,

Bad news always brings tears

Sadly the truth does not always prevail.

Lies will quickly travel across the oceans

And good news will head that way too

But, remember the speakers thoughts and notions

And who wouldn’t cross a puddle for you.

Randy L. McClave

The Hedgehog

I have never received a hug

Never not once in my life,

Spoke the hedgehog

To his tiny understanding wife.

Many times I have been pointing at

And also many times I have been kissed,

But, never not once have I got hugged

The hedgehog said as he hissed.

They say do not ever judge

Anyone or a book by its cover,

Especially if judge that one certain way

You will never find yourself a lover.

Why have I never been hugged

Spoke the hedgehog once again,

Is it because of who or what I am

Then his sadness and wondering then did begin.

The hedgehog then began to rumble

And then he began to whine,

Then came his sympathetic friend;

Mister porcupine.

Randy L. McClave

The Book

 I turn the page

And I felt rage,

I read a few more lines

Then I saw signs.

I read the next chapter

Then I felt laughter,

Then I read the next

Now there’s a complex.

I then finished the book

My soul is shook,

I finally came to the end

So, should I fight or defend.

Randy L. McClave

