Will You Marry Me
Will you marry me
So, true love will finally be,
Will you be my wife, share my life
While I’m asking on one knee.
Will you take this ring
So, my heart will sing,
Will you be all mine, until the end of time
So much love for us to bring.
Will you take my hand
And as one we will make a stand,
Will you be my spouse, in our house
Will you wear my band.
Will you take my soul
Making joy and happiness our goal,
Will you be my tomorrow, without any sorrow
Will you make me whole.
Will you be my mate
As we carry each other’s weight,
Will you be my desire, my only fire
Will you be my fate.
Will you be my eternal flame
If you, I’m allowed to claim,
Will you be my staff, my better half
Will you take my name.
Will you make us a we
As I proudly make this plea,
Will you be my bride, will you be my guide
Will you marry me.
Randy L. McClave
Scars
I like scars
Because they are a person’s memoirs,
They become the allegories
To many fabulous stories.
They show where a person has been
And whether they had suffered a loss or a win,
They are his badges and his medals
That one day could begin many fables.
They were created by bravery or stupidity and pain
Whenever a dare or passion enters the brain,
And one thing that all will see
That not one of them ever came free.
Randy L. McClave
News
Good news travels slow
Whereas bad news always travels fast,
As the wind does surely blow
Into the ship’s mast.
It will come across everybody’s ears
As quick as a ship does sail,
Bad news always brings tears
Sadly the truth does not always prevail.
Lies will quickly travel across the oceans
And good news will head that way too
But, remember the speakers thoughts and notions
And who wouldn’t cross a puddle for you.
Randy L. McClave
The Hedgehog
I have never received a hug
Never not once in my life,
Spoke the hedgehog
To his tiny understanding wife.
Many times I have been pointing at
And also many times I have been kissed,
But, never not once have I got hugged
The hedgehog said as he hissed.
They say do not ever judge
Anyone or a book by its cover,
Especially if judge that one certain way
You will never find yourself a lover.
Why have I never been hugged
Spoke the hedgehog once again,
Is it because of who or what I am
Then his sadness and wondering then did begin.
The hedgehog then began to rumble
And then he began to whine,
Then came his sympathetic friend;
Mister porcupine.
Randy L. McClave
The Book
I turn the page
And I felt rage,
I read a few more lines
Then I saw signs.
I read the next chapter
Then I felt laughter,
Then I read the next
Now there’s a complex.
I then finished the book
My soul is shook,
I finally came to the end
So, should I fight or defend.
Randy L. McClave