Untitled
The half-naked trees
Stand against the sky
Like a skeleton army
Waiting for their orders.
A warm October afternoon
Confuses the senses
Contrasting with the frost morning
The sweet smell of rotting leaves
Fills the air and imagination
Life is all about perspective
The fluidity of our characters
And the wisdom of value
For in the end
We are all skeleton
Waiting
Shane Fields
Untitled
Isn’t it fascinating
How often
We chase ourselves
Down every rabbit trail
Trying to get one step ahead
And find ourselves
Father behind than before?
Isn’t it even more delicious
To know
That everything we really need
Lies within ourselves
So why then, do we run the trails?
Perhaps there is something
Deeper with in our minds
Driving us to look for
more,
More
MORE!!
Perhaps that deeper thing within us
Is simply a lie we tell ourselves
As we study our reflections
In the advertisements
Of magazines and social media
Believing
That happiness comes,
Not to those who wait,
But to those who buy.
Maybe
Happiness doesn’t cost us anything
But our pride in the illusion of control
Perhaps that
Costs us more
Than we will ever comprehend
Untitled
The end of a day
Autumn brings early sunsets
Frosty mornings
Warm afternoons
And night skies full of stars.
But the best part
Is that moment with you
As the sun sets in firey colors
That match the look in your eyes
As I hand you a cup of hot cider
By the fire, our fingers linger
Speaking to each others’ hearts
Words, no ear can hear
Shane Fields
Untitled
The last of the flowers are fading
The sun is low in the sky
Flocks of birds migrating
Pick clean the fields of grass
Frosty mornings longer last
As shadows yawn and stretch
Is it winters chill that kissed my cheek
Or perhaps, the hand of death
Untitled
You are the reason
Time was created
To mark each second
By the beats of your heart
The cosmos moves
To each breath you have taken
Gravity only exists
In your arms
You are older than time
In your knowledge and wisdom
Newer in life, than a new born babe
Yes, you are meaning
And mysteries of life
You are the reason
That time was made
Shane Fields
What Pastor Pete Says
I do not hate you because you are transgender or gay
I do not hate you in any way,
And I do not hate you because you are a liar or a cheater
Or because you have denied Christ as once did Peter.
I do not hate you because you are an alcoholic
I do not hate you because of the people with whom you frolic,
And I do not hate you because you abuse your temple
Corruption unto your body, which is but a rental.
I do not hate you because you take drugs
Or because you proudly hang around with thugs,
And I do not hate you because you take the lords name in vain
And I do not hate you because you cause me pain.
I do not hate you because you are a prostitute
Not one bit of hate for you can I or will I ever constitute,
And I do not hate you because you are a thief
Or because you break promises like the turning of a leaf.
I do not hate you because you broke the law
Or because of you someone else did take the fall,
And I do not hate you because you are very greedy
Or because you hate and mock the poor and the needy.
I do not hate you because of your lust or pride
I do not hate you for your wrath and gluttony as your guide,
And I do not hate you because you are very mean and slothful
And I do not hate you because you are wrothful.
I do not hate you because if you burnt someone’s dinner
And I do not even hate you because you are a sinner,
I just hate the sin;
The end.
Randy L. McClave
My Family Tree
On my family tree
There are my parents and me,
And also my brothers and my sisters
And my grandmothers and grandfathers with their whiskeys.
On it is also my son and my nephew’s and my nieces
And because of them my tree size increases,
And on the tree there are many grafts
The beginning of many wonderful heritages and drafts.
Upon my tree there are also many branches
Which has held back many mighty avalanches,
And deep and strong are the roots
They have brought forth many wonderful and glorious fruits.
The tree has weathered many droughts and storms
In different magnitudes and strengths and forms,
And there the tree has patriotically stood
As proudly as it always should.
The tree will not never rot away or die
As it reaches daily for God in the sky,
And then one day there will be a new limb
Then they too will be proud of their patriarch her and him.
Randy L. McClave
Regret
Dead people receive more flowers than the living
Upon their graves loved ones keep on giving,
Every week new flowers on the graves are placed
And then after a time, they just all go to waste.
Flowers are constantly placed on the grave for mom and/ or dad
In the heart it makes the giver loving and glad,
They remember their loved ones with the many flowers
As Angels have watched them in years, months, days and hours.
A week later more flowers are placed on the grave
And on the card is always the name(s) that had lovingly gave,
Besides, I miss you or I love you and their name
The sentiments are always the same.
Flowers on the graves are constantly being laid
And prayers to their loved ones are constantly prayed,
And when upon those graves Angels have viewed
They see that regret, is stronger than gratitude.
Randy L. McClave