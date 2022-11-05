Untitled

The half-naked trees

Stand against the sky

Like a skeleton army

Waiting for their orders.

A warm October afternoon

Confuses the senses

Contrasting with the frost morning

The sweet smell of rotting leaves

Fills the air and imagination

Life is all about perspective

The fluidity of our characters

And the wisdom of value

For in the end

We are all skeleton

Waiting

Shane Fields

Untitled

Isn’t it fascinating

How often

We chase ourselves

Down every rabbit trail

Trying to get one step ahead

And find ourselves

Father behind than before?

Isn’t it even more delicious

To know

That everything we really need

Lies within ourselves

So why then, do we run the trails?

Perhaps there is something

Deeper with in our minds

Driving us to look for

more,

More

MORE!!

Perhaps that deeper thing within us

Is simply a lie we tell ourselves

As we study our reflections

In the advertisements

Of magazines and social media

Believing

That happiness comes,

Not to those who wait,

But to those who buy.

Maybe

Happiness doesn’t cost us anything

But our pride in the illusion of control

Perhaps that

Costs us more

Than we will ever comprehend

Untitled

The end of a day

Autumn brings early sunsets

Frosty mornings

Warm afternoons

And night skies full of stars.

But the best part

Is that moment with you

As the sun sets in firey colors

That match the look in your eyes

As I hand you a cup of hot cider

By the fire, our fingers linger

Speaking to each others’ hearts

Words, no ear can hear

Shane Fields

Untitled

The last of the flowers are fading

The sun is low in the sky

Flocks of birds migrating

Pick clean the fields of grass

Frosty mornings longer last

As shadows yawn and stretch

Is it winters chill that kissed my cheek

Or perhaps, the hand of death

Untitled

You are the reason

Time was created

To mark each second

By the beats of your heart

The cosmos moves

To each breath you have taken

Gravity only exists

In your arms

You are older than time

In your knowledge and wisdom

Newer in life, than a new born babe

Yes, you are meaning

And mysteries of life

You are the reason

That time was made

Shane Fields

What Pastor Pete Says

I do not hate you because you are transgender or gay

I do not hate you in any way,

And I do not hate you because you are a liar or a cheater

Or because you have denied Christ as once did Peter.

I do not hate you because you are an alcoholic

I do not hate you because of the people with whom you frolic,

And I do not hate you because you abuse your temple

Corruption unto your body, which is but a rental.

I do not hate you because you take drugs

Or because you proudly hang around with thugs,

And I do not hate you because you take the lords name in vain

And I do not hate you because you cause me pain.

I do not hate you because you are a prostitute

Not one bit of hate for you can I or will I ever constitute,

And I do not hate you because you are a thief

Or because you break promises like the turning of a leaf.

I do not hate you because you broke the law

Or because of you someone else did take the fall,

And I do not hate you because you are very greedy

Or because you hate and mock the poor and the needy.

I do not hate you because of your lust or pride

I do not hate you for your wrath and gluttony as your guide,

And I do not hate you because you are very mean and slothful

And I do not hate you because you are wrothful.

I do not hate you because if you burnt someone’s dinner

And I do not even hate you because you are a sinner,

I just hate the sin;

The end.

Randy L. McClave

My Family Tree

On my family tree

There are my parents and me,

And also my brothers and my sisters

And my grandmothers and grandfathers with their whiskeys.

On it is also my son and my nephew’s and my nieces

And because of them my tree size increases,

And on the tree there are many grafts

The beginning of many wonderful heritages and drafts.

Upon my tree there are also many branches

Which has held back many mighty avalanches,

And deep and strong are the roots

They have brought forth many wonderful and glorious fruits.

The tree has weathered many droughts and storms

In different magnitudes and strengths and forms,

And there the tree has patriotically stood

As proudly as it always should.

The tree will not never rot away or die

As it reaches daily for God in the sky,

And then one day there will be a new limb

Then they too will be proud of their patriarch her and him.

Randy L. McClave

Regret

Dead people receive more flowers than the living

Upon their graves loved ones keep on giving,

Every week new flowers on the graves are placed

And then after a time, they just all go to waste.

Flowers are constantly placed on the grave for mom and/ or dad

In the heart it makes the giver loving and glad,

They remember their loved ones with the many flowers

As Angels have watched them in years, months, days and hours.

A week later more flowers are placed on the grave

And on the card is always the name(s) that had lovingly gave,

Besides, I miss you or I love you and their name

The sentiments are always the same.

Flowers on the graves are constantly being laid

And prayers to their loved ones are constantly prayed,

And when upon those graves Angels have viewed

They see that regret, is stronger than gratitude.

Randy L. McClave

