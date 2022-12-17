The Christmas Star
On the night Jesus was born
A star was shining so bright
Shepherds tending their sheep
Followed that bright star light
A decree had been sent to all
Taxes would have to be paid
Each traveled to their own city
Caesar Augustus was obeyed
Mary and Joseph would travel
To Bethlehem they would go
Mary being so great with child
Their journey would be so slow
God chose Mary a virgin maiden
The Mother of Jesus she would be
In Bethlehem He would be born
A Christmas gift for you and me
Mary was so tired from the journey
No vacancies in the Inn were found
A stable with animals was offered
A place so Mary could lie down
That night her days were fulfilled
Mary brought forth God’s only Son
His name would be called Jesus
God had sent a Savior for everyone
At night when you look at the sky
And view the stars shining so bright
Think of Jesus born in that stable
And that star on Christmas night.
Have a Merry Christmas
Mattie Cooper
The Birthday of Jesus
The night was dark and long
Their journey had been made
This trip had a special purpose
Their taxes had to be paid
Mary was so great with child
She needed shelter to rest
Joseph was looking for a place
He hoped to find the best
God was watching over them
He had planned this night
They could only find a stable
It was lite with moon light
This was to be a special night
Jesus would be born on earth
Mary blessed among women
A virgin when she gave birth
When Jesus was born that night
A star appeared and shone bright
Shepherds tending their sheep
Followed that bright stars light
Wise men came to view Jesus
Gifts they had brought from afar
They knew Jesus had been born
Because they had seen that star
Don’t ever forget that baby born
To a virgin on Christmas Day
Keep His spirit alive in your heart
As you celebrate His Birthday.
Mattie Cooper
The One In Control
Only a fool thinks that God is not in control
He is always with every soul,
He has given everyone their own free will
And they can accept or deny to carry the cross up the hill.
Why does God allow this, some will always say
Doesn’t God listen to us when we cry and then pray
Why does God ever allow this or that to ever happen
Doesn’t he hear the sinners and the Devil clappin’.
God allows it to happen because it’s not time yet
Though he sees and feels the pain and the regret,
And though an unbeliever will say or believe that God is not in command
Remember, the past and the future God has already planned.
And I say this with all certainty and without a doubt
God already has all things figured and lined out,
But, sometimes God will not fix the crime or the sin
Because, we would just pollute, hate, steal or start another war again.
Randy L. McClave
Morals
You don’t need religion
To have good morals,
You need not to worship God
To wear laurels,
If you can’t determine wrong from right
I then give you my sympathy,
You don’t lack religion my friend
You instead lack empathy.
To all my Christian sisters and brothers
I wish to tell you this,
To find true Christianity
It is indeed to find a total bliss,
We will walk in the steps of our lord
And we try to be the way that he was,
Morals isn’t given by religion
Religion gives unconditional love.
Randy L. McClave
True Beliefs and Values
The Bible says to feed the hungry
And also to always help clothe the poor,
To always welcome strangers
And to care for the sick who can’t care for themselves anymore.
But, then you call all of that socialism
When I do as what my soul and what Jesus does say,
How can you even call yourself a Christian
Especially when you don’t go to church and pray.
You hate that person because of their color
You hate that other person because they’re a foreigner,
And you hate me because of my beliefs
And you hate him because he’s begging on the street corner.
So, please won’t you remind me once again
As I stand so very quiet and still just to listen,
You say that you are a proud supportive God-fearing Republican
But, none of your values or beliefs are Christian.
Randy L. McClave