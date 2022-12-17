The Christmas Star

On the night Jesus was born

A star was shining so bright

Shepherds tending their sheep

Followed that bright star light

A decree had been sent to all

Taxes would have to be paid

Each traveled to their own city

Caesar Augustus was obeyed

Mary and Joseph would travel

To Bethlehem they would go

Mary being so great with child

Their journey would be so slow

God chose Mary a virgin maiden

The Mother of Jesus she would be

In Bethlehem He would be born

A Christmas gift for you and me

Mary was so tired from the journey

No vacancies in the Inn were found

A stable with animals was offered

A place so Mary could lie down

That night her days were fulfilled

Mary brought forth God’s only Son

His name would be called Jesus

God had sent a Savior for everyone

At night when you look at the sky

And view the stars shining so bright

Think of Jesus born in that stable

And that star on Christmas night.

Have a Merry Christmas

Mattie Cooper

The Birthday of Jesus

The night was dark and long

Their journey had been made

This trip had a special purpose

Their taxes had to be paid

Mary was so great with child

She needed shelter to rest

Joseph was looking for a place

He hoped to find the best

God was watching over them

He had planned this night

They could only find a stable

It was lite with moon light

This was to be a special night

Jesus would be born on earth

Mary blessed among women

A virgin when she gave birth

When Jesus was born that night

A star appeared and shone bright

Shepherds tending their sheep

Followed that bright stars light

Wise men came to view Jesus

Gifts they had brought from afar

They knew Jesus had been born

Because they had seen that star

Don’t ever forget that baby born

To a virgin on Christmas Day

Keep His spirit alive in your heart

As you celebrate His Birthday.

Mattie Cooper

The One In Control

Only a fool thinks that God is not in control

He is always with every soul,

He has given everyone their own free will

And they can accept or deny to carry the cross up the hill.

Why does God allow this, some will always say

Doesn’t God listen to us when we cry and then pray

Why does God ever allow this or that to ever happen

Doesn’t he hear the sinners and the Devil clappin’.

God allows it to happen because it’s not time yet

Though he sees and feels the pain and the regret,

And though an unbeliever will say or believe that God is not in command

Remember, the past and the future God has already planned.

And I say this with all certainty and without a doubt

God already has all things figured and lined out,

But, sometimes God will not fix the crime or the sin

Because, we would just pollute, hate, steal or start another war again.

Randy L. McClave

Morals

You don’t need religion

To have good morals,

You need not to worship God

To wear laurels,

If you can’t determine wrong from right

I then give you my sympathy,

You don’t lack religion my friend

You instead lack empathy.

To all my Christian sisters and brothers

I wish to tell you this,

To find true Christianity

It is indeed to find a total bliss,

We will walk in the steps of our lord

And we try to be the way that he was,

Morals isn’t given by religion

Religion gives unconditional love.

Randy L. McClave

True Beliefs and Values

The Bible says to feed the hungry

And also to always help clothe the poor,

To always welcome strangers

And to care for the sick who can’t care for themselves anymore.

But, then you call all of that socialism

When I do as what my soul and what Jesus does say,

How can you even call yourself a Christian

Especially when you don’t go to church and pray.

You hate that person because of their color

You hate that other person because they’re a foreigner,

And you hate me because of my beliefs

And you hate him because he’s begging on the street corner.

So, please won’t you remind me once again

As I stand so very quiet and still just to listen,

You say that you are a proud supportive God-fearing Republican

But, none of your values or beliefs are Christian.

Randy L. McClave

