I wonder
His tiny face as soft as Spring his breathing light and slow,
he sleeps his dreams in magic bed where rainbow ponies go.
I wonder as I watch him grow just what he'll come to be,
I wonder if those eager eyes will see the things I see.
Will he stir and plant the soil, or rise and sail away?
Will he hold in solemn reverence all of nature's grand array?
Will he laugh beside the water, will he use the dampest day,
will he make good friend with wintertime, or wish it soon away?
Will his heart turn for a ballad, will his head turn for a heart,
will his hand turn for a stranger who needs a place to start?
Will his mind be ever open, will his soul be ever free,
will he pass on to his own son the best he got from me?
Charlie Whitt
The Gates of Heaven
The gates of heaven opened, and a gentle soul slipped in.
I know I will surely miss her, because she was my friend.
I know that she is at peace now, and in a better place.
Still my heart aches to see her and her loving smiling face.
There is a special place within our hearts, that we reserve for such a friend.
And even though she is gone from us, our love for her won't end.
She leaves behind so many friends who loved her kind and gentle ways,
Lord help us to grieve for her as we go through sald-filled days.
But we know that the pain is gone now, and her spirit is set free.
God is holding her in his hands now; I know that's where she'll be.
She fought a long, hard battle. She remain strong until the end.
So rest in peace, you've earned your wings, my kind and gentle friend.
Ann Wiseman
The Devil’s Sister
I found out that she couldn’t cook
And that she was a crook,
And that she made promises to break
Plus, she enjoyed giving heartache.
I found out that she was a tease
And everyone she tempted to please,
And when she had their soul
She was happy as though scoring a goal.
I found out that she enjoyed judging any other
And pretended that she was a good mother,
And acting like she was a good wife
While she always brought forth strife.
I found out that she was a liar
And that she loved to set the soul on fire,
And to peace and harmony she was a resister
I then found out that she was the devil’s sister.
Randy L. McClave
Wounded Saviors, Thankful Saved
The group sitting for coffee in the local restaurant
Talking and laughing as if old friends.
Some old, some young with only one thing in common.
The courage to defend.
A woman with a seemingly crusty heart
She's seen more than a woman should ever see.
Weeps alone in her bed each night
Longing from night terrors to be set free.
One with wheels instead of legs
Still another leans on a 3 ft. pole.
Many others seem so normal.
But inside will never be whole.
Yet as the flag passes it has their full attention.
For it's much more than just a banner to wave.
It represents the sacrifices of so many
Giving so much in order to save.
No greater love has any woman or man
Than to risk it all for even the unknown.
So the tears well up in their eyes as it waves
For the ones that never made it home.
And for the freedom so many take for granted
And feel they have a right.
Who never even stopped to think
It only truly belongs to those who fight.
But both saviors and saved are one for those moments
When the flag rises and catches the wind.
Hope for the future born from the past
That there will always arise a few good men.
Sylvia McClelland-Morrison
The Extra Mile
Let me tell you exactly who I am
I’m the one to help you when you’re in a jam,
I’m the one to call you sir or ma’am
And I’m the one who will always give a damn.
I am the one that’s always there
I am the one to always give help and a prayer,
Other people’s problems I will help and bear
Whether it be here, there or anywhere.
When you need help I will help you stand
When you need to walk I will hold your hand,
Your request will never be ignored or banned
Our meeting, had already been planned.
I am the person with whom you can walk
I am the person with whom you can talk
For your needs I will never balk
Your name is already written with paint, and not chalk.
I will walk the roads, the paths or even an isle
I will help you on any journey or even life’s difficult trial,
And if you ask me to go with you a mile
I surely will, then I will go two with a smile.
Randy L. McClave
No Remorse
There is no remorse
You decided your own course,
From your sadness to all your woes
It’s all from what you had chose.
You were shown which road to take
But, that advice with a smile you did forsake,
You were taught what to say and do
You learnt the most powerful words were, “I love you”!
Of course you did what you should not
You believed that you would never be caught,
And when you were out their grinning
You were losing, not winning.
You threw everything that you had all away
Now today is that judgement day,
Your actions and deeds upon you no one did force
So, for you, I’ll give no remorse.
Randy L. McClave